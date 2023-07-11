All Diablo 4 Dungeon Locations And Maps

There are over a hundred different dungeon locations to find across all five regions on the map in Diablo 4. That is not counting the main story dungeons that are part of either the main campaign or a side quest.

Just as in the previous installments of the franchise, the D4 dungeons are part of your endgame content. You are going to be grinding all of these dungeons for several reasons—more on that later, at the top of which lies your sole goal of improving your builds and becoming stronger.

You can easily track all of the dungeons on your map as long as they have been discovered through exploring. If not, then below are all of the dungeon locations for your convenience in Diablo 4.

What do you get from clearing dungeons in Diablo 4?

Clearing dungeons is one good way to farm XP and other resources such as gold and crafting materials. However, the most important reason why you are going to be traveling from one dungeon location to the other is to complete your Codex of Power.

Completing each dungeon unlocks a legendary aspect in Diablo 4 which can then be imprinted on your gear to vastly improve one of your skills or overall build performance.

All classes can use some of these aspects, whereas some are class-exclusive. It means that the Barbarian class can only use the legendary aspects present for their class, and so is the case with other classes.

Do note that there are also Capstone dungeons in Diablo 4 which are a little different from your other dungeons. Completing them allows you to increase your World Tier difficulty to make the game harder but with more rewards such as gear with higher item power levels.

Where to find every dungeon in Diablo 4

A total of 115 dungeons are scattered throughout the five regions of Diablo 4. You need to visit each region and its subregions to clear every dungeon.

Dry Steppes

There are a total of 21 dungeon locations to find and clear in the Dry Steppes region of Diablo 4. Most of these dungeons are located in the central parts of the region with only a few on either the outskirts or coastal border.

Fractured Peaks

There are a total of 23 dungeon locations in the Fractured Peaks region of Diablo 4. You will need to unlock a mount (if you have not already) because reaching each location in Fractured Peaks is going to take some traveling as evident from how they are spread out on the map below.

Hawezar

Hawezar also has 23 dungeon locations to go through just as Fractured Peaks in Diablo 4. Many players tend to take this region to be small, but that is not true. You are going to be covering a lot of ground to reach all of the locations marked below on the map.

Kehjistan

The good news is that almost all of the 23 dungeon locations can be found in one large cluster near the central-southwestern parts of Kehjistan in Diablo 4. The bad news is that there are a lot of mountains and obstacles to navigate between, so be ready to maneuver the many twists and corners.

Scosglen

Scosglen has the most number of dungeons among all of the five regions. You have to complete a total of 25 dungeon locations here in Diablo, most of which are pretty spread out on the map.