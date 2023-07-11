All Diablo 4 Dungeon Locations And Maps

There are over a hundred different dungeon locations to find across all five regions on the map in Diablo 4. That is not counting the main story dungeons that are part of either the main campaign or a side quest.
Just as in the previous installments of the franchise, the D4 dungeons are part of your endgame content. You are going to be grinding all of these dungeons for several reasons—more on that later, at the top of which lies your sole goal of improving your builds and becoming stronger.
You can easily track all of the dungeons on your map as long as they have been discovered through exploring. If not, then below are all of the dungeon locations for your convenience in Diablo 4.
What do you get from clearing dungeons in Diablo 4?
Clearing dungeons is one good way to farm XP and other resources such as gold and crafting materials. However, the most important reason why you are going to be traveling from one dungeon location to the other is to complete your Codex of Power.
Completing each dungeon unlocks a legendary aspect in Diablo 4 which can then be imprinted on your gear to vastly improve one of your skills or overall build performance.
All classes can use some of these aspects, whereas some are class-exclusive. It means that the Barbarian class can only use the legendary aspects present for their class, and so is the case with other classes.
Do note that there are also Capstone dungeons in Diablo 4 which are a little different from your other dungeons. Completing them allows you to increase your World Tier difficulty to make the game harder but with more rewards such as gear with higher item power levels.
Where to find every dungeon in Diablo 4
A total of 115 dungeons are scattered throughout the five regions of Diablo 4. You need to visit each region and its subregions to clear every dungeon.
Dry Steppes
There are a total of 21 dungeon locations to find and clear in the Dry Steppes region of Diablo 4. Most of these dungeons are located in the central parts of the region with only a few on either the outskirts or coastal border.
|Dungeon
|Dungeon Boss
|Legendary Aspect
|Class
|1
|Ancient’s Lament
|None
|Aspect of Volatile Shadows
|Rogue
|2
|Betrayer’s Row
|Scourge of the Land
|Aspect of Potent Blood
|Necromancer
|3
|Bloodsoaked Crag
|Chief Marauder
|Shepherd’s Aspect
|Druid
|4
|Buried Halls
|Resurrected Malice
|Rapid Aspect
|All
|5
|Carrion Fields
|Tomb Lord
|Aspect of the Iron Warrior
|Barbarian
|6
|Champion’s Demise
|Khazra Abomination
|Aspect of the Umbral
|All
|7
|Charnel House
|None
|Aspect of Perpetual Stomping
|Barbarian
|8
|Dark Ravine
|Mother’s Judgement
|Aspect of Might
|All
|9
|Forgotten Depths
|Tomb Lord
|Aspect of Biting Cold
|Sorcerer
|10
|Grinning Labyrinth
|Scourge of the Land
|Aspect of the Calm Breeze
|Druid
|11
|Guulrahn Canals
|None
|Trickster’s Aspect
|Rogue
|12
|Guulrahn Slums
|Resurrected Malice
|Splintering Aspect
|Necromancer
|13
|Komdor Temple
|Khazra Abomination
|Aspect of the Bounding Conduit
|Sorcerer
|14
|Mournfield
|Outlaw Sharpshooter
|Aspect of Berserk Ripping
|Barbarian
|15
|Onyx Hold
|None
|Storm Swell Aspect
|Sorcerer
|16
|Pallid Delve
|Tomb Lord
|Elementalist’s Aspect
|Sorcerer
|17
|Path of the Blind
|Scourge of the Land
|Aspect of Bursting Bones
|Necromancer
|18
|Sealed Archives
|Tomb Lord
|Aspect of Mending Stone
|Druid
|19
|Seaside Descent
|None
|Aspect of Retaliation
|Druid
|20
|Shifting City
|Tomb Lord
|Ravenous Aspect
|Rogue
|21
|Whispering Vault
|Tomb Lord
|Aspect of Unstable Imbuements
|Rogue
Fractured Peaks
There are a total of 23 dungeon locations in the Fractured Peaks region of Diablo 4. You will need to unlock a mount (if you have not already) because reaching each location in Fractured Peaks is going to take some traveling as evident from how they are spread out on the map below.
|Dungeon
|Dungeon Boss
|Legendary Aspect
|Class
|1
|Anica’s Claim
|None
|Stormclaw’s Aspect
|Druid
|2
|Black Asylum
|None
|Aspect of Torment
|Necromancer
|3
|Caldera Gate
|None
|Eluding Aspect
|All
|4
|Cultist Refuge
|None
|Flamewalker’s Aspect
|Sorcerer
|5
|Dead Man’s Dredge
|None
|Aspect of Piercing Cold
|Sorcerer
|6
|Defiled Catacomb
|Broodguard
|Aspect of Tempering Blows
|Barbarian
|7
|Derelict Lodge
|Spiritcaller of Frost
|Aspect of Explosive Verve
|Rogue
|8
|Forbidden City
|Resurrected Malice
|Nighthowler’s Aspect
|Druid
|9
|Forsaken Quarry
|Khazra Abomination
|Aspect of Encircling Blades
|Rogue
|10
|Hallowed Ossuary
|Blood Bishop
|Aspect of Unrelenting Fury
|Barbarian
|11
|Hoarfrost Demise
|Khazra Abomination
|Blood-bathed Aspect
|Necromancer
|12
|Immortal Emanation
|Blood Bishop
|Mangled Aspect
|Druid
|13
|Kor Dragan Barracks
|None
|Aspect of Anemia
|Barbarian
|14
|Kor Valar Ramparts
|Knight Council
|Blast-Trapper’s Aspect
|Rogue
|15
|Light’s Watch
|Den Mother
|Aspect of Conflagration
|Sorcerer
|16
|Lost Archives
|Spiritcaller of Frost
|Aspect of the Protector
|All
|17
|Maulwood
|None
|Slaking Aspect
|Barbarian
|18
|Mercy’s Reach
|Tomb Lord
|Blood Seeker’s Aspect
|Necromancer
|19
|Nostrava Deepwood
|None
|Flesh-Rending Aspect
|Necromancer
|20
|Rimescar Cavern
|Khazra Abomination
|Aspect of Plunging Darkness
|Necromancer
|21
|Sanguine Chapel
|Blood Bishop
|Energizing Aspect
|Rogue
|22
|Tormented Ruins
|Scourge of the Land
|Aspect of the Unsatiated
|Druid
|23
|Zenith
|Blood Bishop
|Recharging Aspect
|Sorcerer
Hawezar
Hawezar also has 23 dungeon locations to go through just as Fractured Peaks in Diablo 4. Many players tend to take this region to be small, but that is not true. You are going to be covering a lot of ground to reach all of the locations marked below on the map.
|Dungeon
|Dungeon Boss
|Legendary Aspect
|Class
|1
|Akkhan’s Grasp
|Blood Bishop
|Blighted Aspect
|Necromancer
|2
|Ancient Reservoir
|Tomb Lord
|Aspect of Ancestral Echoes
|Barbarian
|3
|Bastion of Faith
|Mera and her Sentinels
|Trickshot Aspect
|Rogue
|4
|Belfry Zakara
|Drowned Seahag
|Aspect of the Ursine Horror
|Druid
|5
|Blind Burrows
|Broodguard
|Aspect of the Tempest
|Druid
|6
|Earthen Wound
|Chief Marauder
|Aspect of Singed Extremities
|Sorcerer
|7
|Endless Gate
|Scourge of the Land
|Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast
|Druid
|8
|Faceless Shrine
|Mother’s Judgement
|Unyielding Commander’s Aspect
|Necromancer
|9
|Fetid Mausoleum
|Blood Bishop
|Snowguard’s Aspect
|Sorcerer
|10
|Ghoa Ruins
|Drowned Seahag
|Enshrouding Aspect
|Rogue
|11
|Haunted Refuge
|None
|Brawler’s Aspect
|Barbarian
|12
|Heathen’s Keep
|Blood Bishop
|Aspect of Numbing Wrath
|Barbarian
|13
|Iron Hold
|Scourge of the Land
|Fastblood Aspect
|Necromancer
|14
|Leviathan’s Maw
|None
|Aspect of Siphoned Victuals
|Rogue
|15
|Light’s Refuge
|Knight Council
|Aspect of Bul-Kathos
|Barbarian
|16
|Lost Keep
|Resurrected Malice
|Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier
|All
|17
|Maugan’s Work
|Knight Council
|Earthstriker’s Aspect
|Barbarian
|18
|Oblivion
|None
|Aspect of Shared Misery
|All
|19
|Ruins of Eridu
|Spiritcaller of Flames
|Sacrificial Aspect
|Necromancer
|20
|Serpent’s Lair
|None
|Aspect of Three Curses
|Sorcerer
|21
|Shadow Plunge
|None
|Aspect of Branching Volleys
|Rogue
|22
|Steadfast Barracks
|Mother’s Judgement
|Vigorous Aspect
|Druid
|23
|Witchwater
|Slither
|Prodigy’s Aspect
|Sorcerer
Kehjistan
The good news is that almost all of the 23 dungeon locations can be found in one large cluster near the central-southwestern parts of Kehjistan in Diablo 4. The bad news is that there are a lot of mountains and obstacles to navigate between, so be ready to maneuver the many twists and corners.
|Dungeon
|Dungeon Boss
|Legendary Aspect
|Class
|1
|Abandoned Mineworks
|None
|Aspect of Retribution
|All
|2
|Collapsed Vault
|Seething Hivemaster
|Aspect of Cyclonic Force
|Druid
|3
|Conclave
|None
|Aspect of the Changeling’s Debt
|Druid
|4
|Corrupted Grotto
|None
|Aspect of Grasping Veins
|Necromancer
|5
|Crumbling Hekma
|Tomb Lord
|Aspect of Splintering Energy
|Sorcerer
|6
|Crusader’s Cathedral
|Tomb Lord
|Stormshifter’s Aspect
|Druid
|7
|Deserted Underpass
|None
|Torturous Aspect
|Necromancer
|8
|Fading Echo
|Captain Svanjasga
|Skinwalker’s Aspect
|Druid
|9
|Forgotten Ruins
|Slither
|Iron Blood Aspect
|Barbarian
|10
|Hakan’s Refuge
|None
|Relentless Berserker’s Aspect
|Barbarian
|11
|Halls of the Damned
|Tomb Lord
|Aspect of Disobedience
|All
|12
|Heretics Asylum
|Lord Commander, Devoted Champion, Grand Inquisitor
|Veteran Brawler’s Aspect
|Barbarian
|13
|Inferno
|Scourge of the Land
|Vengeful Aspect
|Rogue
|14
|Prison of Caldeum
|Scourge of the Land
|Opportunist’s Aspect
|Rogue
|15
|Putrid Aquifer
|None
|Aspect of the Unwavering
|Sorcerer
|16
|Renegade’s Retreat
|Outlaw Sharpshooter
|Aspect of Corruption
|Rogue
|17
|Sepulcher of the Forsworn
|Seething Hivemaster
|Hulking Aspect
|Necromancer
|18
|Shivta Ruins
|Seething Hivemaster
|Wind Striker Aspect
|All
|19
|Sirocco Caverns
|None
|Aspect of Echoing Fury
|Barbarian
|20
|Sunken Library
|None
|Aspect of Control
|Sorcerer
|21
|Tombs of the Saints
|Resurrected Malice
|Incendiary Aspect
|Sorcerer
|22
|Uldur’s Cave
|None
|Aspect of the Damned
|Necromancer
|23
|Yshari Sanctum
|Mother’s Judgement
|Needleflare Aspect
|All
Scosglen
Scosglen has the most number of dungeons among all of the five regions. You have to complete a total of 25 dungeon locations here in Diablo, most of which are pretty spread out on the map.
|Dungeon
|Dungeon Boss
|Legendary Aspect
|Class
|1
|Aldurwood
|Den Mother
|Aspect of Reanimation
|Necromancer
|2
|Broken Bulwark
|Khazra Abomination
|Ghostwalker Aspect
|All
|3
|Calibel’s Mine
|Resurrected Malice
|Aspect of the Relentless Armsmaster
|Barbarian
|4
|Demon’s Wake
|None
|Aspect of Uncanny Treachery
|Rogue
|5
|Domhainne Tunnels
|Khazra Abomination
|Aspect of Efficiency
|Sorcerer
|6
|Feral’s Den
|Innes, Vengeance of Glora-An- Fhaidha
|Aspect of Quicksand
|Druid
|7
|Flooded Depths
|None
|Aspect of Empowering Reaper
|Necromancer
|8
|Garan Hold
|Spiritcaller of Flames
|Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind
|Barbarian
|9
|Hive
|Broodguard
|Aspect of Swelling Curse
|Necromancer
|10
|Howling Warren
|None
|Aspect of Arrow Storms
|Rogue
|11
|Jalal’s Vigil
|Bramble
|Bladedancer’s Aspect
|Rogue
|12
|Luban’s Rest
|Tomb Lord
|Cheat’s Aspect
|Rogue
|13
|Maddux Watch
|Tomb Lord
|Charged Aspect
|Sorcerer
|14
|Mariner’s Refuge
|Drowned Seaheg
|Overcharged Aspect
|Druid
|15
|Oldstones
|Khazra Abomination
|Edgemaster’s Aspect
|All
|16
|Penitent Cairns
|Resurrected Malice
|Death Wish Aspect
|Barbarian
|17
|Raethwind Wilds
|Bramble
|Aspect of Inner Calm
|All
|18
|Sarat’s Lair
|Serat
|Snowveiled Aspect
|Sorcerer
|19
|Stockades
|Resurrected Malice
|Crashstone Aspect
|Druid
|20
|Sunken Ruins
|None
|Aspect of Ancestral Force
|Barbarian
|21
|Twisted Hollow
|Bramble
|Shadowslicer Aspect
|Rogue
|22
|Underroot
|None
|Aspect of the Expectant
|All
|23
|Vault of the Forsaken
|Drowned Seahag
|Requiem Aspect
|Necromancer
|24
|Whispering Pines
|Spiritcaller of Squalls
|Ballistic Aspect
|Druid
|25
|Wretched Delve
|Spiritcaller of Squalls
|Aspect of Static Cling
|Sorcerer