Diablo 4 World Tiers And Difficulty Settings Explained

World Tiers are basically your difficulty settings that you can choose to make your Diablo 4 playthrough either challenging or easy.

When you start a new playthrough for the first time, you will have only two World Tiers to choose from. The remaining two difficulty tiers remain locked until you finish the main campaign, reach level 50, and are powerful enough to beat the Capstone dungeon.

Basically, the first two World Tiers are for your normal storyline gameplay while the remaining two World Tiers are for the endgame of Diablo 4.

The following guide will tell you just how to change your difficulty settings, and explain what each World Tier offers you in Diablo 4.

How to change the difficulty tier in Diablo 4

There are two ways to change your difficulty settings in Diablo 4. The first is rather obvious. You can select a World Tier from your character selection screen after logging into the game. Hence, you can change the difficulty every time you resume your playthrough.

The second way to select a World Tier difficulty is by visiting the World Tier Statue in Diablo 4. Yes, you can change your difficulty directly in the game in this way.

There is only one World Statue in Diablo 4 and it is located in Kyovashad, the first town you visit after completing the prologue.

Make your way to the town’s northern square to find the statue just outside the Cathedral. Interacting with the World Statue will allow you to select a World Tier that increases or decreases the difficulty scaling in real time.

Diablo 4 World Tier differences and changes

From the easiest to the most difficult setting, the four World Tiers that you can choose in Diablo 4 are as follows:

Tier 1 – Adventurer

Tier 2 – Veteran

Tier 3 – Nightmare

Tier 4 – Torment

Keep in mind that if you are playing in a party, all of your party members need to select the same World Tier.

This is because World Tiers are server based. Selecting a difficulty level means that you are switching to a different server where all players there are experiencing the same difficulty setting.

World Tier 1- Adventurer

If you want to enjoy the gameplay with less difficulty settings then the Adventurer setting should be your go-to in Diablo 4. The reason is that you can level up faster and your chances of dying come to a minimum as well giving you more freedom to explore the world of Diablo.

On World Tier I you can increase your chances of ranking from Level 1 to Level 50 while facing less difficulty from all kinds of enemies you encounter in the game. The only downside to this difficulty setting is that the loot won’t be as good as the one you get by going through the other difficulty levels in Diablo 4.

So, in general, the World Tier I difficulty is better suited for those casual players or beginners who want to rank up quickly and die less often while enjoying Diablo 4.

World Tier 2 – Veteran

The Veteran difficulty is a step above the Adventurer setting and is for those gamers who have already played the previous Diablo and want to enjoy a good fight as well in Diablo 4.

On the bright side, you attain you also attain 20 percent more XP for undergoing the Veteran Difficulty in Diablo 4 as well.

However, in this difficulty setting the enemies will get smarter in general and also carry way more health compared to the World Tier I difficulty.

This is somewhat a good thing since killing them will get you a chance on a 15 percent gold drop rate as well, whereas you won’t get the same deal in the first difficulty setting in Diablo 4.

So in short, if you are really skilled in the game, have a class that is pretty much overpowered, and carry a super meta build then the Veteran difficulty should be your preference.

The reason being that you can then easily mow down enemies and get to enjoy the fights and the loot as well in Diablo 4.

World Tier 3 – Nightmare

The World Tier III increases the challenge profoundly for you in Diablo 4. You can also get your hands on sacred unique items in this difficulty setting which motivates you further in taking down enemies as well.

However, the World Tier III difficulty “Nightmare” is locked from the beginning of the game and needs two prerequisites to be unlocked in Diablo 4.

The first one involves you going over Level 50 in the game whereas the second one requires you to finish a particular campaign in Diablo 4. This is known as the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon. Moreover, to find this specific dungeon you need to venture to Kyovashad as well.

As the name of this difficulty suggests, the enemies you face here will be increasingly hard to defeat as they will easily overcome 20 percent resistance.

This means that your chances of dying will increase more too. But on the bright side you get to salvage rare items and the same percentage of Gold drops that you got in Veteran difficulty in Diablo 4.

World Tier 4 – Torment

The Torment difficulty is for those hardcore players and legends who want to test their mettle against the worst enemies in Diablo 4.

This fourth World Tier setting will earn you greater loot in the form of Ancestral and Unique items which you can deploy and take out loads of monsters in Diablo 4.

To unlock the Torment difficulty setting in Diablo 4 you need to undergo two conditions. One of these includes you reaching above Level 70 in the game itself. As for the second one you need to complete a specific dungeon in Diablo 4.

This one is known as the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon, and it will bring about all kinds of enemies with 200 percent increased experience making it impossible for you to finish as well.

So if you are a gamer who enjoys the gameplay go with the first World Tier difficulty setting and if you want to make the gameplay more enticing then go with the second Veteran difficulty in Diablo 4.

Other than that it’s up to you whether you want to go above and challenge your abilities in Diablo 4.