How To Get Aspect Of Ancestral Echoes In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Ancestral Echoes, as the name suggests, summons an ancient (or spirit) that mimics your skill in Diablo 4.

This is a Barbarian-exclusive legendary aspect and the only skills that can take advantage of its unique effect are Whirlwind, Leap, and Upheaval. Hence, make sure that you have them unlocked in the Barbarian skill tree.

This is an offensive-centered aspect that makes use of your most spammed skills to bring down even the toughest of enemies. With the use of Whirlwind and leap so frequently, this aspect ensures you clear a group of enemies quickly due to the boosted damage.

It is one of the best Barbarian aspects in D4, as you create double trouble for your enemies with the use of a single skill. You should consider unlocking your Barbarian Class as soon as possible.

Aspect of Ancestral Echoes location in Diablo 4

To add the Aspect of Ancestral Echoes into your Codex of Power, you need to head over to the northwest part of Hawezar.

Here, make your way to Rotspill Delta to find and complete the Ancient Reservoir dungeon. Its location can be seen in the map image below.

You can reach the dungeon quickly by using the closest waypoint found in the area of the Writhing Mire. The Tree of Whispers waypoint allows you to explore several dungeons, including Fetid Mausoleum on the west and Haunted Refuge on the south.

The same waypoint can also be used to reach Eriman’s Pyre stronghold, so this waypoint is of great importance in D4.

Aspect of Ancestral Echoes builds in Diablo 4

There are two core skills that can make the best use of the Aspect of Ancestral Echoes in Diablo 4: the Whirlwind and the Leap skills.

Hence, the best builds for Ancestral Echoes start with the Whirlwind Barbarian build in Diablo 4. Summoning a copy of yourself allows you to do more damage to all nearby enemies and clear out large groups of enemies quicker.

Moreover, with this build, you also get the opportunity to inflict bleeding on your foes. So the Aspect of Ancestral Echoes will allow you to deal maximum damage using the summons in a short period.

Next, you can also pair Ancestral Echoes with your Berserk Barbarian build for the Leap skill. Having a copy of yourself to do another leap amplifies your overall Leap damage for massive damage.