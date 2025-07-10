How To Get And Use Spider’s Lyre In Baldur’s Gate 3

Spider’s Lyre is a quest item in Baldur’s Gate 3. Being a musical instrument, it is used to summon Kar’niss in Act 2 who will help you cross the Shadow-Cursed Lands without getting killed.

Spider’s Lyre is in possession of only two high-level Drows. Obtainin this instrument is not an easy task. Let us help you collect it via various ways and tell you how to use it as it can’t be used everywhere.

Obtain Spider’s Lyre from Minthara

The fastest way to obtain Spider’s Lyre is from Minthara. However, there are two ways in which you can obtain it from her. Either by killing her or help her destroy the Druid Grove.

Once you reach the Druid Grove, you will get an objective to infiltrate the Goblin Camp to rescue Halsin. Minthara is one of the goblin leaders and on Halsin’s priority to take down.

Minthara can be found in a secluded chamber in the Shattered Sanctum area of the Goblin Camp. This place is right next to the Worg Pen. As soon as you reach her, you can attack her to initiate the fight. She is a very difficult boss in the early stages to take down.

Once you manage to kill her, loot her body to collect the Spider’s Lyre.

However, if you don’t want to take down the whole Goblin Camp alone, talk to Minthara instead and agree to her terms. She will ask you to join her and open the gate for her armies when she invades the Druid Grove.

Agree to her demands and wait at the Druid Grove. Once Minthara arrives with her armies, blow the horn and then turn against her. This way, the whole Druid Grove will join you and you will be able to kill Minthara easily.

If you decide to with a Dark Urge playthrough, join forces with Minthara. When she invades Druid Grove, help her kill all the Druids and Tieflings. Long Rest and a party will start. Talk to Minthara and she will give you the Spider’s Lyre as a reward.

Obtain Spider’s Lyre from Nere

True Soul Nere is a boss of Grymforge at the end of the Underdark. He is also a high-level Drow and holds the Spider’s Lyre. There are two ways to obtain it from him.

You can either kill Nere or side with him to kill the Deep Gnomes to obtain the Spider’s Lyre. Nere is a very difficult boss and he summons a whole party to help him. Make sure to defeat the other enemies first before engaging with Nere.

Once you manage to kill him, he will hand over the Lyre to you. If you are playing as Dark Urge or trying to be negative, help him kill Deep Gnomes. At the end of the fight, Nere will be pleased with you and hands over the Lyre to you.

How to use Spider’s Lyre in BG3

Spider’s Lyre’s main purpose in Baldur’s Gate 3 is to summon Kar’niss, who will grant you the safe passage through the Shadow-Cursed Lands. Once you complete the Act 1 either by going through the Underdark or Mountainpass, you will arrive at the Shadow-Cursed Lands.

It is almost impossible to traverse these lands without Moonlantern. Make your way to Kansif’s camp at (X: 95, Y: -50). He will ask you to play Spider’s Lyre. It doesn’t matter if you have proficiency with this instrument or not.

Just play Spider’s Lyre and Kar’niss, the Drider, will appear. Even if you play it wrong, he will only make fun of you.

FYI You can’t use Spider’s Lyre as an item. The only way to use it is during the conversation with Kansif.

Kar’niss holds the Moonlantern and will guide you and your team safely to the Moonrise Towers. You can also take him down in combat to steal his Moonlantern for yourself. If you want to remove the curse to roam the lands freely, you must Wake Up Art Cullagh and Save Thaniel with the help of Halsin.