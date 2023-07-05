Diablo 4 Sunken Ruins Dungeon Guide

Dungeons are a great source of loot, XP, and Legendary Aspects for your Codex of Power but if they are quick and easy to clear then it is always a plus point. Building on that statement, we are going to be diving deep into the depths of Sunken Ruin Dungeon in Diablo 4.

Since it is a dungeon, you are likely going to be facing a lot of monsters; undead, ghosts, ghouls, and skeletons, to name a few. On the brighter side of things, it is going to take you a long time to complete all of the objectives, making it a good farming dungeon.

Follow along to learn more about what to expect from the Sunken Ruins Dungeon in D4.

Sunken Ruins location in Diablo 4

The Sunken Ruins Dungeon in D4 is located at the northern edge of the sanctuary all the way in the Northshore subregion of Scoglen.

There are no prior requirements to unlock the entrance to the dungeon so if you have the region unlocked, you can most likely head straight for it.

There are two possible paths leading to the Sunken Ruins dungeon in Diablo 4. The first starts at the Marowen Waypoint located in the same subregion but that path can get confusing.

Hence, the better trail to follow is the other one that starts at the Braestaig Waypoint in the Wailing Hills subregion.

Once you are at the Braestaig Waypoint, you might as well check out Raethwind Wilds and Penitent Cairns dungeon.

Now let’s start moving upwards in the northern direction by taking the path towards the left of the waypoint and eventually, you will reach the Sunken Ruins Dungeon near the shore.

Sunken Ruins completion rewards

The renown reward you will get for completing the Sunken Ruins Dungeon is pretty standard, 30 Renowns, and on top of that, you will get a decent amount of XP. If you want to level up your character fast then this is the kind of dungeon, you want to look out for.

This is not all. You will also be getting the Aspect of Ancestral Force Legendary Aspect for your Codex of Power. If you are running the Barbarian class then you are in luck because it only works for that specific class.

Your Hammer of the Ancients is going to get a lot more powerful because of the Aspect of Ancestral Force. The hammer will now be to quack outwards and deal 30-50% more damage to enemies.

Sunken Ruins dungeon walkthrough in Diablo 4

Sunken Ruins in D4 is a particularly easy dungeon because it is spanned over such a large area, it is quite literally impossible to get cornered or overwhelmed by monsters.

Place the Stone Carvings back on the pedestal

Start exploring the Sunken Ruins to find Stone Carvings. These are usually going to be at the edges of the map, so you need to explore every corner of the dungeon.

Sometimes you will find the carvings nearby and other times you will have to pick them up and carry them over long distances before you can finally put them down.

There is a particular thing you need to notice you cannot pick up more than one stone carving at a time so if you have one in your hand and you find another one, make sure to remember where you found it so that you can come back and pick it up again on your next visit.

After you have returned all of the stone carvings, it is time to move on to the next objective.

Kill the Skeletal Constructs

The step towards the completion of Sunken Ruins Dungeon is to destroy the Skeletal constructs, which are basically pillar-like structures that shoot out Blinding AoE attacks rendering your vision useless for a set period of time.

If you are smart enough, you can easily dodge them but the real problem is the elite monster that spawns after you have damaged the structure a certain amount. Now you have two things to deal with at the same time. If you are reasonably leveled and house a sustainable supply of weapons, you will be fine.

Defeat Tomas

Technically, Sunken Ruins do not have a Dungeon Boss but once you have destroyed the Skeletal Structures, an Elite Monster by the name of Tomas will spawn.

It is much like other elite monsters and you just need to be careful with your steps. Dodge and attack is the rule you need to keep in your mind when taking on Tomas.

Rinse and repeat and you should be done with the Dungeon in no time.