How To Get Prodigy’s Aspect In Diablo 4 

Prodigy’s Aspect in Diablo 4 is a legendary aspect used by the Sorcerer class and fits in the utility category. It has the ability to restore mana while your skills are on cooldown. There will be times when you burn through your mana quickly and don’t resource for your spells. So this Aspect can come in handy to provide you with some extra mana reserves.

Prodigy’s Aspect location in Diablo 4

In order to get the Prodigy’s Aspect, you need to finish the Witchwater dungeon. This dungeon can be found in the region of Hawezar, in the sub-region of Blightmarsh. You can also find it on the Diablo 4 map on south-eastern side.

Make your way through the Fethis Wetlands to reach the Witchwater dungeon. The closest dungeon from here is Shadowed Plunge. If you have completed the Vyeresz stronghold, then you northeast from here to get to the Witchwater dungeon.

This dungeon is occupied by tons of spider and snake enemies. Your first task will be to rescue the prisoners and get the worn key. This will grant you access to the Slithering Crawl and here you’ll need to take out the Ward Eyes. Lastly, direct yourself to the Sacrificial Den and bring down the Slither boss.

Once you have finished all the objectives of this dungeon, you will be rewarded with the Prodigy’s Legendary Aspect.

Prodigy’s Aspect builds in Diablo 4

There are a number of builds in D4 that can make good use of the Prodigy’s Aspect. Since the Aspect focusing on restoring mana while in cooldown, any build with a high mana requirement will benefit from it. The following are some builds that can benefit the most from this aspect.

