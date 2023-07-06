How To Get Aspect Of Biting Cold In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Biting Cold is an offensive aspect exclusive to the Sorcerer class in Diablo 4. It increases your chances to freeze enemies and makes them vulnerable in their frozen states.

Like all offensive Aspects, it can be applied to Weapons, Gloves, Amulet and, Ring. You can come up with some very high-damaging combos if you happen to land a lucky hit.

As it is apparent from its effect, this aspect works best with the builds that have multiple ways of inflicting freeze effects. If used correctly, it is considered one of the best aspects for Sorcerer.

To use this aspect correctly, use the freeze-inflicting skills from the Sorcerer skill tree. There are skills in each category (Basic, Core, etc) that fit this requirement.

Aspect of Biting Cold location in Diablo 4

The Biting Cold Aspect can be found in the Forgotten Depths dungeon in Diablo 4. It is located in the eastern section of Dindai Flats nearing its bored with the Onyx Watchtower.

You can easily reach the Forgotten Depths by fast traveling to the Onyx Watchtower If you have liberated it. It also grants you access to the Onyx Hold dungeon.

Aspect of Biting Cold builds in Diablo 4

The best Sorcerer build to use this aspect is that Frost Sorcerer build in Diablo 4. This build focuses on high damage output by applying the Freeze and Chilled effects on enemies.

In this build, we first use moves that freeze the enemies then different debuffs are applied to them by using projectile moves. This not only deals damage but also makes these enemies easy to kill once the Freeze time runs out.

With this aspect, you will be able to make the frozen enemies vulnerable more often. This further increases the already ridiculous DPS that this build has.

It Freezes the surrounding enemies, use the Frost Nova Skill. Once a group of enemies is frozen, use ice shards to deal damage.

Ice shards not only deal bonus damage to frozen enemies but you can also inflict vulnerable effect if you land a lucky hit.