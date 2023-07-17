How To Get Aspect Of The Unwavering In Diablo 4

The Aspect of the Unwavering is an important legendary aspect for the Sorcerer class in Diablo 4. This is because Sorcerers have low defense and are prone to taking more damage from enemies.

What this aspect does is it resets one of your defensive skills after you have taken direct damage from an enemy. The change of this aspect triggering depends on your stat roll but you can realize the importance of bringing up your main defensive skill up from its cooldown during a heated fight.

Aspect of the Unwavering location in Diablo 4

The aspect of the Unwavering is a reward in D4 for completing the Putrid Aquifer dungeon. This dungeon is in the Ragged Coastline sub-region of Kehjistan. The nearest waypoint to Putrid Aquifer dungeon is Iron Wolves encampment.

To reach Putrid Aquifer dungeon, fast-travel to Iron Wolves encampment and travel southeast to find its entrance. The exact location of the dungeon is to the East of the Ragged Coastline and North of the Dilapidated Aqueducts.

Putrid Aquifer dungeon is full of maggots, and other wildlife players must clear to advance. Luckily, this dungeon is pretty easy to complete. There is also a rare chance of acquiring this legendary aspect from legendary gears dropped by enemies in the late-game dungeons.

Aspect of the Unwavering builds in Diablo 4

Aspect of the Unwavering is purely a defensive aspect that randomly triggers a complete cooldown reset for one of the defensive skills equipped by players. Most Sorcerer builds are directed toward their core abilities, allowing them to deal the maximum damage possible.

However, at least one defensive skill supports each offensive build, so we recommend using Aspect of the Unwavering with every Sorcerer build in D4.