Diablo 4 Seaside Descent Dungeon Guide

Diablo 4 offers players over 100 repeatable dungeons to farm. The first completion of each dungeon also rewards players with a Legendary Aspect for Codex of Power. Most dungeons in Diablo 4 have certain objectives to complete before players can fight the boss. However, there are also some dungeons that don’t have any boss at all. The Seaside Descent dungeon in Diablo 4 is one of those dungeons.

Where to find Seaside Descent dungeon in Diablo 4

The Seaside Descent dungeon is within the Dry Steppes region, in Kotama Grasslands. It is directly west of the Ked Bardu waypoint. You can use this waypoint to fast travel and travel directly west until you reach the shoreline where this dungeon is present.

Diablo 4 Seaside Descent walkthrough

As mentioned earlier, there is no boss waiting at the end of the Seaside Descent dungeon in D4. You might however still encounter a lot of Elite enemies based on your difficulty and whether it is a Nightmare dungeon or not.

The objectives for the Seaside Descent dungeon in Diablo 4 are

Slay all enemies in the Secluded Grotto

Travel to Murky Depths

Slay the Captains

Travel to the Lost Hoard

Destroy Corpse Piles

Completing Seaside Descent is simple, just go through the objectives in order and you will be done in no time. This dungeon is also quite useful for farming in groups as all the objectives revolve around killing enemies instead of finding things like Bloodstones.

There are just hoards of bone enemies like the Bone Archer, Bone Warrior, etc which can give you a hard time if your build isn’t up to standard. The reward for clearing out the Seaside Descent dungeon in Diablo 4 is a Druid legendary aspect: Aspect of Retaliation.

As dungeon layouts are randomized each time, we can’t really give you any info on where to go for each of these objectives. You will just have to explore. The first step, killing all enemies is made easier thanks to the game actually telling you how many enemies are left to kill once you are nearing the end. If you are in a group, everyone should spread out and do these objectives as quickly as possible to maximize farming efficiency.