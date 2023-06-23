Diablo 4 Hallowed Ossuary Dungeon Guide

Hallowed Ossuary Dungeon in Diablo 4 sees the return of a previous boss named the Blood Bishop as well as a warm welcome from the many undead ghouls that swarm the dungeon halls.

Like plenty of other dungeons in Diablo 4 this dungeon will give you the chance to earn a Legendary Aspect upon its completion. So here’s how to conquer the Hallowed Ossuary Dungeon in Diablo 4.

Hallowed Ossuary location in Diablo 4

To find the Hallowed Ossuary Dungeon, you will need to travel to the mountainous region of the Fractured Peaks in Diablo 4. The region is secluded from the rest and is a little difficult to reach.

Once inside the Fractured Peaks region, you must make your way over to the Kyovashad location. From there head east until you reach the Frigid Expanse which is where you’ll find the Hallowed Ossuary Dungeon.

Hallowed Ossuary completion rewards

Once you conquer the Hallowed Ossuary dungeon in Diablo 4, you will acquire 30 Renown and the Aspect of Unrelenting Fury as rewards for your troubles.

This Legendary Aspect is exclusive to the Barbarian class and proves very useful if your build is focused on the use of your Core Skills.

Since this Aspect is a resource enchantment it will decrease your Fury cost for the use of these skills, making it a useful option.

Hallowed Ossuary dungeon walkthrough in Diablo 4

You’ll need to complete three objectives in order to conquer the Hallowed Ossuary Dungeon in Diablo 4. Before you begin checking them off, you must know what hostilities await you inside the confines of this Dungeon.

The entire Dungeon area will be infested by mobs. The primary enemies that you will face at every turn include Blood Magews, Walking Corpses, and Maggots.

When fighting these mobs, especially the Plague Maggots, you must ensure that you don’t end up overcrowded by them. They offer little trouble on their own but a swarm of them can cut off your movement and cause significant damage.

Finally, you may also run into an uncommon enemy in the form of Revenants. Your strategy for fighting them must be to keep your eyes open and find the right timing to dodge their lunge attack.

Collect Animus

Your first objective will be to seek out an Elite monster type, the Animus Carrier. You must search for them all across the dungeon area by using the aid provided by your Mini-map. You must then find and approach them to collect Animus.

Deposit Animus in the Animus Urn

After you have collected the necessary amount, you will be provided with a brand new objective. To complete this you’ll need to scan the entire dungeon area and search for the Animus Urn. Once you find it you can place all your Anima inside it.

Head to the Undercroft of Rebirth

After depositing the Anima inside the Anima Urn, you can progress forward to the next segment of the Dungeon to complete this objective.

Place the Bloodstone onto the Pedestal

You will yet again unlock the new objective and begin your search once more, this time for the bloodstone.

You must know that if by luck you do spot the Bloodstone quickly, your troubles are not over as you will have to shred down a wave of enemies that surround it.

During your exploration of the Dungeon to search for these items, you will have also seen the pedestal where it must be placed.

Find the bloodstone and replace it to complete the objective. Remember to always keep your health bar in full check Completing the third objective will not only allow you access inside, to the boss room of Hallowed Ossuary.

Defeat the Blood Bishop boss

Use the access door that opened for clearing the previous objectives to enter inside the Blood Bishop’s chamber, who will serve as the boss of the Hallowed Ossuary Dungeon.

The Blood Bishop may seem familiar to you, which is true as you may have noticed him appear in other Dungeons like the Immortal Emanation Dungeon.

You’ll need to keep a few of his attacks in mind, so you can take effective measures accordingly. His regular Command Grab attack requires you to gauge the right timing and dodge accordingly.

The next attack you need to worry about is the Flesh Boil AoE attack which can prove tricky to handle. To decrease the magnitude of the AoE damage you’ll need to destroy the Tentacles that the Blood Bishop sent underground to set up explosions.

The final attack is a series of projectiles that the Blood Bishop fires at you. You must approach this move by keeping your distance and then try to find the right timing to dodge it. To judge the right dodge time, look toward the Blood Bishop to notice a purple fog.

Chip away at the boss’s health and dodge his attacks to beat it eventually.