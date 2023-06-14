Diablo 4 Mother’s Judgement Boss Guide

Diablo 4 Mother’s Judgement is a boss that awaits your arrival during the Whispers from the Past quest. This is a main story quest, so you will have to face this enemy before progressing further into the game.

This boss can perform different attacks to inflict severe damage. But with the right approach, you can put an end to this fight quickly.

Before going into the battle, let us take you through to the location of the Mother’s Judgement boss.

Where to find Mother’s Judgement in Diablo 4

During the Whispers from the Past quest, you are going to make a trip toward the Yshari Sanctum with Lorath. You will be tasked with finding clues regarding Elias in Diablo 4.

Since the boss is part of the main quest, you will get the directions throughout the quest. The Yshari Sanctum is found north of the Dilapidated Aqueducts. Moreover, you can also get there by moving West from the area of Caldeum.

Once inside the Sanctum, make your way ahead to encounter Mother’s Judgement and defeat the boss.

How to defeat Mother’s Judgement in Diablo 4

The key to defeating Mother’s Judgement is to first understand how the boss attacks during the combat in Diablo 4. For one of her attacks, she casts a spell and creates vast red circles that will explode after some time. You need to avoid stepping into these circles as they can drain substantial health.

While her circles are active, she will teleport to the furthest circle. This gives you a direction that you must follow. You can quickly reach the place before her and unleash a few high-damaging attacks on your enemy.

These red circles will also unleash some projectiles after vanishing, and you must get away from the line of fire to stay safe. Lastly, the boss can create small circles on the ground that explode quickly. She can create a line of such circles or sometimes even three lines. So your best chance is to avoid them altogether by moving toward the right side.

These are all the attacks that Mother’s Judgement can perform. You must avoid them and squeeze in as many attacks as you can in between them to put an end to the fight.

Mother’s Judgement rewards and loot

Once you defeat the Mother’s Judgement, it will provide you with a good amount of gold coins and other gear items in Diablo 4. This also opens the other part of the Sanctum that you need to explore to complete the Whispers from the Past quest in Diablo 4.