Diablo 4 Materials And How To Get Them

Similar to the previous installments in the franchise, there are a number of materials that you must farm to craft and upgrade the best weapons and gear in Diablo 4

Most of these materials can be farmed by simply playing the game to kill enemies, loot chests, complete quests, and such. The rare ones, though, require you to complete certain high-level activities.

Something important to note here is that while you are going to never need to go out of your way for most materials, there are some that are exclusive to certain regions. Hence, below you are going to find a complete list of all crafting and upgrading materials in Diablo 4 and how to get them.

How to get all types of materials in Diablo 4

There are five categories of materials in Diablo 4 where each category has a number of different crafting and upgrade materials. Some of them are specific to your late-game or tied to your level scaling, so you need to know exactly where and how to farm all of these materials.

Herbs and Plants

You are always going to come across plants growing on the side of the road or bushes in Diablo 4. These herbs are important crafting materials that you need to make consumables.

Take all of your herbs and plants to an Alchemist to see what kind of potions and elixirs you can make or improve.

Herb/Plant Location/Region How To Get Rarity Used In Angelbreath Everywhere Found as interactive plants. Rare Crafting Elixirs. Biteberry Shattered Peaks Found as interactive plants. Magic Crafting Potions, Elixirs, and Incense. Blightshade Hawezar Found as interactive plants. Magic Crafting Potions, Elixirs, and Incense. Fiend Rose Helltide Areas Found as interactive plants during Helltide Events. Rare Crafting Potions, Elixirs, and Incense. Gallowsvine Everywhere Found as interactive plants. Magic Crafting Potions, Elixirs, and Incense. Howler Rose Scosglen Found as interactive plants. Magic Crafting Potions, Elixirs, and Incense. Lifesbane Kehjistan Found as interactive plants. Magic Crafting Potions, Elixirs, and Incense. Reddamine Dry Steppe Found as interactive plants. Magic Crafting Potions, Elixirs, and Incense.

Monster Parts

For the most part, you are going to be farming Monster Parts by simply killing everyone and everything in sight in Diablo 4. These materials are mostly used for enhancing your potions, except for one Monster Part that is needed to craft an exclusive potion for Hardcore characters.

Once you have your Monsters Parts, take them to an Alchemist to start crafting.

Monster Part Location/Region How To Get Rarity Used In Crushed Beast Bones Everywhere Kill animals, beasts, and werewolves. Magic Upgrading Potions. Demon’s Heart Everywhere Kill demons. Magic Upgrading Potions. Gravedust Everywhere Kill skeletons and the undead. Magic Upgrading Potions. Paletongue Everywhere Kill humans. Magic Crafting Death Evasion Elixir and Upgrading Potions.

Ores

Ores are mostly found in veins that you are going to come across randomly while exploring Sanctuary in Diablo 4. When ready, take your ores to a Blacksmith to start crafting new gear and improving your current equipment.

Ore Location/Region How To Get Rarity Used In Iron Chunk Everywhere Found as interactive ore veins. Common Upgrading weapons and jewelry. Scattered Prism Everywhere Kill world bosses, elite enemies, and treasure goblins. Rare Adding sockets. Silver Ore Everywhere Found as interactive ore veins. Magic Upgrading weapons and jewelry.

Skins

Similar to the monster hunting part, the materials can be acquired once you kill wild beasts in Diablo 4.

Skin Location/Region How To Get Rarity Used In Rawhide Everywhere Kill beasts and other wildlife. Common Crafting and Upgrading armor. Superior Leather Everywhere Kill beasts and other wildlife, especially the big ones. Magic Crafting and Upgrading armor.

Salvaged Materials

The best crafting and upgrading materials in Diablo 4 come from salvaging high-level equipment. This is going to be in the endgame, so do not just keep selling everything for gold. Salvage them at a Blacksmith for their rare materials.