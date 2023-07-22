Diablo 4 Materials And How To Get Them

Similar to the previous installments in the franchise, there are a number of materials that you must farm to craft and upgrade the best weapons and gear in Diablo 4
Most of these materials can be farmed by simply playing the game to kill enemies, loot chests, complete quests, and such. The rare ones, though, require you to complete certain high-level activities.
Something important to note here is that while you are going to never need to go out of your way for most materials, there are some that are exclusive to certain regions. Hence, below you are going to find a complete list of all crafting and upgrading materials in Diablo 4 and how to get them.
How to get all types of materials in Diablo 4
There are five categories of materials in Diablo 4 where each category has a number of different crafting and upgrade materials. Some of them are specific to your late-game or tied to your level scaling, so you need to know exactly where and how to farm all of these materials.
Herbs and Plants
You are always going to come across plants growing on the side of the road or bushes in Diablo 4. These herbs are important crafting materials that you need to make consumables.
Take all of your herbs and plants to an Alchemist to see what kind of potions and elixirs you can make or improve.
|Herb/Plant
|Location/Region
|How To Get
|Rarity
|Used In
|Angelbreath
|Everywhere
|Found as interactive plants.
|Rare
|Crafting Elixirs.
|Biteberry
|Shattered Peaks
|Found as interactive plants.
|Magic
|Crafting Potions, Elixirs, and Incense.
|Blightshade
|Hawezar
|Found as interactive plants.
|Magic
|Crafting Potions, Elixirs, and Incense.
|Fiend Rose
|Helltide Areas
|Found as interactive plants during Helltide Events.
|Rare
|Crafting Potions, Elixirs, and Incense.
|Gallowsvine
|Everywhere
|Found as interactive plants.
|Magic
|Crafting Potions, Elixirs, and Incense.
|Howler Rose
|Scosglen
|Found as interactive plants.
|Magic
|Crafting Potions, Elixirs, and Incense.
|Lifesbane
|Kehjistan
|Found as interactive plants.
|Magic
|Crafting Potions, Elixirs, and Incense.
|Reddamine
|Dry Steppe
|Found as interactive plants.
|Magic
|Crafting Potions, Elixirs, and Incense.
Monster Parts
For the most part, you are going to be farming Monster Parts by simply killing everyone and everything in sight in Diablo 4. These materials are mostly used for enhancing your potions, except for one Monster Part that is needed to craft an exclusive potion for Hardcore characters.
Once you have your Monsters Parts, take them to an Alchemist to start crafting.
|Monster Part
|Location/Region
|How To Get
|Rarity
|Used In
|Crushed Beast Bones
|Everywhere
|Kill animals, beasts, and werewolves.
|Magic
|Upgrading Potions.
|Demon’s Heart
|Everywhere
|Kill demons.
|Magic
|Upgrading Potions.
|Gravedust
|Everywhere
|Kill skeletons and the undead.
|Magic
|Upgrading Potions.
|Paletongue
|Everywhere
|Kill humans.
|Magic
|Crafting Death Evasion Elixir and Upgrading Potions.
Ores
Ores are mostly found in veins that you are going to come across randomly while exploring Sanctuary in Diablo 4. When ready, take your ores to a Blacksmith to start crafting new gear and improving your current equipment.
|Ore
|Location/Region
|How To Get
|Rarity
|Used In
|Iron Chunk
|Everywhere
|Found as interactive ore veins.
|Common
|Upgrading weapons and jewelry.
|Scattered Prism
|Everywhere
|Kill world bosses, elite enemies, and treasure goblins.
|Rare
|Adding sockets.
|Silver Ore
|Everywhere
|Found as interactive ore veins.
|Magic
|Upgrading weapons and jewelry.
Skins
Similar to the monster hunting part, the materials can be acquired once you kill wild beasts in Diablo 4.
|Skin
|Location/Region
|How To Get
|Rarity
|Used In
|Rawhide
|Everywhere
|Kill beasts and other wildlife.
|Common
|Crafting and Upgrading armor.
|Superior Leather
|Everywhere
|Kill beasts and other wildlife, especially the big ones.
|Magic
|Crafting and Upgrading armor.
Salvaged Materials
The best crafting and upgrading materials in Diablo 4 come from salvaging high-level equipment. This is going to be in the endgame, so do not just keep selling everything for gold. Salvage them at a Blacksmith for their rare materials.
|How To Get
|Rarity
|Used In
|Abstruse Sigil
|Salvage legendary jewelry.
|Rare
|Upgrading legendary jewelry.
|Baleful Fragment
|Salvage legendary weapons.
|Rare
|Upgrading legendary weapons.
|Coiling Ward
|Salvage legendary armor.
|Rare
|Upgrading legendary armor.
|Forgotten Soul
|Found by completing Helltide activities: kill Helltide Harbingers, loot Helltide Chests and interact with Screaming Hell Veins.
|Rare
|Upgrading sacred and ancestral items.
|Sigil Powder
|Salvage Nightmare Sigils.
|Rare
|Crafting Nightmare Sigils.
|Veiled Crystal
|Salvage rare weapons and armor.
|Rare
|Crafting and Upgrading weapons and armor.