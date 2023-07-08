How To Get Aspect Of Shared Misery In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Shared Misery in Diablo 4 is a Legendary Aspect that all Classes can use. As the name suggests, this aspect grants you a Lucky Hit chance. If an enemy is hit by a Crowd Control ability such as Stun, Frozen, Immobilize, etc., there is a chance that an unaffected enemy will also be affected by the same ability you have used earlier on the last enemy.

This is a great way to increase the radius of your crowd control and help you deal with mob attacks in D4.

Aspect of Shared Misery location in Diablo 4

You will get the Aspect of Shared Misery for clearing the Oblivion Dungeon in the Hawezar Region. The Oblivion Dungeon is not readily available to access. It would be best to clear the Eriman’s Pyre Stronghold before you can get to the dungeon.

The Eriman’s Pyre Stronghold is one of the three in the Hawezar Region. We recommend that once you clear the stronghold, you should go and clear out the dungeon as it is close by.

The dungeon is located to the northwest of the stronghold in Diablo 4. Or if, for some reason, you decide to complete it later, you always use the Yelesna Waypoint as a fast travel point. From here, the dungeon should be to your southwest.

Aspect of Shared Misery builds in Diablo 4

As this aspect is available to all the Classes, a few builds use it to aid them in battle. The Rapid Fire Barrage Rogue build in D4 uses this aspect. This build offers a variety of Crowd Control abilities which can multiply their effect with the help of this aspect.

The Frost Sorcerer build also uses this aspect. As this build revolves around Frost skills, enemies can be chilled or frozen, considered Crown Control Skills. The same effect will be applied to enemies lucky enough to escape it the first time.

Apart from its name, it also uses the Frost Nova skill, which freezes enemies. Combined with the Aspect of Shared Misery in Diablo 4, this skill makes a deadly combo.

The Convulsions skill present in the Crackling Energy build for a Sorcerer Class can also take the help of this aspect in stunning enemies.