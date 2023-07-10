How To Get Aspect Of Torment In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Torment in Diablo 4 is a legendary aspect that increases the Essence Regeneration for some time if you use bone skills to do a critical strike. This Necromancer class-exclusive aspect is an enhancement to the effects of Bone skills. Necromancers can steal the magical energy of enemies to level larger groups of them on the ground.

This makes it one of the best Necromancers Aspects in Diablo 4. Unlock the Bone skills from the Necromancers skill tree to reap the benefits of this aspect.

Aspect of Torment location in Diablo 4

Completing a dungeon is the easiest method to get the Aspect of Torment. You can get the aspect of Torment by completing the Black Asylum dungeon in D4.

To find this dungeon, you need to head to the middle of the Fractured Peaks region. There you will find it in the Frigid Expanse area.

You can reach the dungeon entrance by traveling to the closest waypoint Kyovashad and heading to the northeast. The aspect of Torment can also be obtained as a Legendary item drop through participating in World events or slaying World bosses in D4.

Aspect of Torment builds in Diablo 4

As the Aspect of Torment is an Enhancement of the Bone skills of Necromancers, some builds based on these skills use that Aspect. The first one is Vampiric Blood Necromancer build, a Beginner level build.

This build aims to maintain your health while dealing massive damage with the explosion of enemies and using their Blood. The skills in this build use Essence; therefore, using Aspect of Torment in D4 is wise.

The second one is Detonator Build which is quite similar to the above. It deals with enemy groups with Corpse explosions by detonating from a distance. Bone Spear Necromancer build can also be used with this aspect which is a deadly Build aiming to maximize the potential of Bone Spear by using maximum multipliers and resource regeneration.