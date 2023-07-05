Diablo 4 Feral’s Den Dungeon Guide

Out of all dungeons, the Feral’s Den in Diablo 4 is one of the most difficult and takes a lot of your time. Its beasts, wildwoods, and the deadly final boss make it difficult. But the efforts of completing Feral’s Den in D4 are worthwhile as you will get the legendary Aspect of Quicksand for Druids.

Feral’s Den is a lodge corrupted by the Druid’s hate. This dungeon is part of a previous stronghold Moordaine Lodge, which must be cleared before it becomes accessible. The Feral’s Den in D4 has narrow pathways making fights difficult.

Despite being a randomized layout, the dungeon is pretty simple, with a typical layout consisting of Den of Woe, Ritual of Rampage, and Feral Depths.

Feral’s Den location in Diablo 4

You can find the Feral’s Den dungeon in Scosglen. Head to the Moordaine Lodge area, a stronghold in D4, to access the dungeon. It is right between the Strand and The Shrouded Moors. Corbach waypoint in Scosglen provides the quickest route to Feral’s Den dungeon.

You need to complete the Moordaine Lodge stronghold before the dungeon can be accessed.

Diablo 4 Feral’s Den dungeon walkthrough

To complete Feral’s Den Dungeon, the Moordain Lodge stronghold must be cleared before, and then you have to go through the following objectives:

Collect Animus from Animus Carriers

When you enter the dungeon, you will be tasked to collect the Animus from the Animus Carriers. From the Den of Woe, hunt down all the Animus Carriers, which are elite monsters labeled “Animus Carriers” on them.

They are pinned with skull icons on the map. Other monsters also accompany the elites. You can also come across multiple Animus carriers at a time, so be prepared for it. Find and defeat them to obtain sufficient Animus as a drop from their loot.

Then return them to Animus Urn near the door of the next area. They are marked with white icons.

Activate Runestone

After returning the Animus, the door to the Feral of Depth in Diablo 4 will be opened. You will be listed with the second objective to activate Runestones, which are large structures scattered in the dungeon.

Enter the area and continue along the main path destroying any enemy mob in the way. Find the Runestones with a bit of exploration. Once found, eliminate the spiders surrounding it and interact with it. They will open the way toward the boss chamber, “Ritual of Rampage.”

Innes, Vengeance of Glóra-An-Fhaidhá boss fight

Upon entering the Ritual of Rampage, you will see a Druid named Innes, Vengeance of Glóra-An-Fhaidhá. This boss is a very tough one who also takes staff with her. She is formidable because of her wind and lightning attacks in Diablo 4.

Innes, Vengeance of Glóra-An-Fhaidhá has a variety of attacks, and most of them can be dodged, but not all. Firstly, she will use her staff and wind attacks which can be dodged by moving out. She will first charge and then strike a circular wind blast during her wind blast attack.

While she is charging, you can use heavy damage attacks. The wind storm attack, a projectile shooting attack persistent on the field for a while, can be countered by moving out of the way.

She will start using lightning and AoE attacks when her health remains half. You will be vulnerable to Spark Channeling attacks that can’t be dodged, so ensure you have enough resources for Healing or damage-mitigating abilities in Diablo 4.

The lightning zone attacks are circular AoE slowing you down and damaging you, so move in a circular path. The most potent attack is the lightning storm indicated by a red light that unleashes intense lightning from three directions. To tackle this, make use of mobility abilities and move to dodge.

Feral’s Den dungeon completion rewards

After clearing the Feral’s Den dungeon in D4, you will be rewarded with 30 renown points and a Utility Aspect of Quicksand. This Aspect will slow enemy attacks by 25-30% using damage from Earth skill. This Defensive Aspect is only available for Druids.