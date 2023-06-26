Diablo 4 Mournfield Dungeon Guide

Mournfield boasts some of the deadliest monsters that Diablo 4 has to offer which makes conquering this dungeon no easy feat.

Completing this dungeon comes with its own merits as it gives you the opportunity to acquire the ‍Offensive Aspect of Berserk Ripping Legendary Aspect, which is a high-ranking wishlist item for several Barbarian class builds.

So if you are looking to conquer the Mournfield Dungeon in Diablo 4, the following walkthrough guide has got you covered.

Mournfield location in Diablo 4

Your journey to finding the Mournfield Dungeon will take you through the desert region of the Dry Steppes in Diablo 4. You’ll need to travel to the Khargai Crags subregion to find it and you can approach this area from two different routes.

The first route takes you through Fate’s Retreat location. You’ll need to continue on the path heading west to get there. The second route is by taking the path that leads southeast from Ked Bardu.

Mournfield completion rewards

Completing the Mournfield Dungeon in Diablo 4 will earn you the ‍Offensive Aspect of Berserk Ripping Legendary Aspect. This is a very exciting acquisition for players who are looking to bolster the offensive capabilities of their Barbarian class builds.

Your Base damage and Bleed Damage receive significant buffs for a 5-second duration whenever you damage your opponent while Berserking. This makes this Legendary Aspect an invaluable addition to your build.

And like all other dungeons, you will also receive 30 Renown for completion of the Mournfield Dungeon.

Mournfield dungeon walkthrough in Diablo 4

Even though the Mournfield Dungeon does not have the most complex layouts that you may come across in other Diablo 4 Dungeons, competing can still be a pretty challenging task.

The monsters that spawn at Mournfield can be challenging to defeat considering their strength and sheer numbers.

One particular example is the Beast mob, which is a tanky unit that not only processes decent offensive capabilities but can also take a considerable amount of beating before going down.

Other monster spawns you are likely to come across while exploring this Dungeon are Bandits, Skeletons, Spiders, Vampires, Wild Life, and Zombies.

Defeat all enemies in the overrun encampment

Once you set foot inside the confines of the Mournfield Dungeon you will be greeted with several waves of these monster spawn and your very first objective here will be to defeat all of them inside the Overrun Encampment area of the dungeon.

Remember that even though you’ll receive the objective as soon as enter Dungeon, you’ll need to clear out several mobs before getting a set number indicator for the number of enemies you need to kill to complete the objective.

Stay on the move exploring and checking every room at the Overrun Encampment to make sure you haven’t missed any monsters. Still, if you are struggling to find the remaining enemies inside the area you can also use your mini-map to guide you.

The required enemies show up as red dots, so you can just open the mini-map and run on over to the location where you find the remaining monsters to kill them.

As soon as this monster indicator hits zero you’ll complete this objective and carry on.

Travel to the Desecrated Burial Ground

After the Overrun encampment has been cleansed of all its monsters you can progress to the next section of the Mournfield Dungeon. Carry on the path leading deeper into the Dungeon to reach the Desecrated Burial Ground area.

Defeat the Bandit Captains

At the Desecrated Burial Ground, your new objective will be to find and kill all three Bandit Captains in the area.

Each Bandit Captain will be an Elite monster in control of its own camp in the area, where it will also have several monsters accompanying them.

You’ll need to locate and slay all three of them to complete this objective. We recommend using a rush strategy going straight for Bandit Captains and ignoring the other enemies, for this one as it will provide the quickest way to progress to the boss fight.

If you are having trouble finding them, you can always turn to your mini-map once again to guide you. You’ll need to search for Skull icons to show you the exact location of the Bandit Captains and their camps.

Travel to the Hallowed Recess

After slaying the Bandit Captains, you can progress to the boss fight area located at the Hallowed Recess.

Before your start the fight however we recommend you fully replenish your HP by making a stop at the Healing Well.

Defeat the Outlaw Sharpshooter boss

The Outlaw Sharpshooter boss possesses high maneuverability due to their teleportation ability which makes it a tricky boss to deal with. This ability allows him to randomly appear at several locations inside the battle area to catch you by surprise.

What makes this teleportation ability even more deadly is the fact that it leaves an AoE trap at every location the Outlaw Sharpshooter teleports at. Stepping on of these traps can be a rough experience as you will be left blinded and open to incoming attacks.

You can identify this AoE trap by a region of black smoke left where he last teleported. Try to avoid stepping into it at all costs.

This isn’t the only trap you need to worry about as he also fires off several Bear Traps that spread over a wide area. He also fires off two projectiles at the same time and getting hit by them can leave you in a Vulnerable state.

The Outlaw Sharpshooter primarily focuses on ranged attacks, so your best bet to defeating him will be to get up close and personal and negate that. He will try to teleport in this case so be ready to avoid his attacks then.

Remember that the boss fight actually takes a little while to start, so keep your most powerful skills handy for when the boss actually shows up.

After you slay the Outlaw Sharpshooter, you’ll conquer the Mournfield Dungeon in Diablo 4.