How To Get Aspect Of Three Curses In Diablo 4

Aspect of Three Curses in Diablo 4 causes the Meteor ability of Sorcerer class to deal an increased Critical Strike damage to healthy enemies. Through this aspect, players can unleash massive damage to the unwounded enemies having more health with more significant critical strike damage.

This makes the Aspect of Three Curses one of the best Sorcerer aspects in D4. But first, unlock the Meteor skill from the Sorcerer skill tree to benefit from the aspect.

Aspect of Three Curses location in Diablo 4

You can get it by completing a dungeon like the other legendary aspects. After completing the Serpent’s Lair dungeon, you will get the Aspect of Three Curses. Serpent’s Lair dungeon is in Hawezar territory and is located in the Blightmarsh subregion.

The closest waypoint is the Ruins of Rakhat Keep: Inner Court Waypoint, which you can fast-travel and then move towards the southeast to find the dungeon’s entrance. The Serpent’s Lair dungeon will only be available when you have taken part in the main story campaigns in Hawezar.

You can also get it through world events or by killing world bosses. You may get this aspect from the Purveyor of Curiosities by trading Murmuring Obols and then extracting at the Occultist.

Aspect of Three Curses builds in Diablo 4

The Burning Meteor Sorcerer build is the only build perfect for the Aspect of Three Curses. This build mainly uses the Meteor and Firewall abilities of the Sorcerers, making it suitable to use with Aspect of Three Curses in D4.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

It is aimed at crowd control and taking down large mobs by gathering enemies in one place, hitting them with meteors, and burning them with firewalls. The teleport is used to group up enemies, and they are stunned before giving critical strike damage in Diablo 4.