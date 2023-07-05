How To Get Aspect Of Arrow Storms In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Arrow Storms is a Rogue-exclusive legendary aspect in Diablo 4. It helps improve your ranged marksman skills, so you are going to need this aspect for your Bow Rogue builds.

By using this offensive aspect, you get a lucky hit chance in which you can target your enemy’s location precisely and then proceed by raining an arrow storm on them to damage them significantly over a short period. This will allow you to take the remaining enemies with relative ease in D4.

This aspect pairs well with your Marksman skills, such as the Heartseeker, Barrage, etc., for your Rogue Build, by letting you deal a good amount of physical damage whilst creating an arrow attack on your enemies.

Aspect of Arrow Storms location in Diablo 4

So if you want to acquire the Aspect of Arrow Storms in your Codex of Power, then you will have to complete a specific dungeon in Diablo 4. This will be known as the Howling Warren, and in order to locate this dungeon, you will have to travel towards the west side of the Scosglen Region.

You can use the Braestaig Waypoint if you have unlocked it beforehand at the Braestaig area. This waypoint also serves by bringing you closer to other dungeons like Raethwind Wilds and Stockades in the nearby areas.

After emerging from this waypoint, you simply follow the road down to reach Woodman’s Glade first and then take the road in the northwestern direction.

This way, you will surely reach the Howling Warren Dungeon on the west side of the Carrowcrest Ruins in D4. After entering this dungeon, you will have to clear hordes of enemies, which will include beasts like werewolves, etc.

Once you manage to clear this dungeon, you will be able to unlock the Aspect of Arrow Storm in Diablo 4. Another thing to note here is that this particular dungeon also serves as a good spot for farming XP in D4 as well.

Apart from this location, you also have a chance of randomly finding the Aspect of Arrows by farming dungeons and enemy bosses at different locations in D4.

Aspect of Arrow Storms builds in Diablo 4

In terms of pairing this legendary aspect with the Rogue Builds, you can go with the Poison Rapid Fire Rogue Build and also with the Rogue Bow Build as well in Diablo 4.

In the Poison Rapid Fire Rogue Build, you can use the Aspect of Arrow Storm with your ring to increase the physical damage output by 50 percent in Diablo 4.

This offensive aspect also allows you to utilize some of those extra active arrow storms to continue with that physical damage on your enemies as well.