How To Get Aspect Of Piercing Cold In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Piercing Cold in Diablo 4 is a sorcerer-exclusive aspect that allows you to pierce through enemies. You can pierce through enemies using the Ice Shards skill. However, the damage you deal will decrease with every hit.

The Aspect of Piercing Cold stands among the best Sorcerer aspects in D4. Its significant damage and abilities, specifically the frozen ones, make it a must-choice for the codex of power of the Sorceress class. The Sorcerer skill tree can be used to add a variety of skills, such as Ice Shards and Enhanced Ice Shards, to improve gameplay as well.

Aspect of Piercing Cold location in Diablo 4

You can get the Aspect of Piercing Cold by completing the Dead Man’s Dredge dungeon. You can find this dungeon in the Fractured Peaks region. Simply head to the Gale Valley, and you will find the dungeon on the location, which you can see on the map below.

For fast traveling to the starting location of the Dead Man’s Dredge dungeon in Diablo 4, players can use the Yelesna waypoint in the Gale Valley. To reach this valley, you can travel west from where the dungeon begins in Diablo 4. You can also extract it from the legendary items you find in the game by visiting the Occultist.

Aspect of Piercing Cold builds in Diablo 4

The importance of aspects arises from its builds. In Diablo 4, you can have multiple builds using the aspects. The Ice Shards Sorcerer build is vital for using the Aspect of Piercing Cold in D4.

This build helps players by increasing the critical hit damage. Further, Piercing Cold can be used for the Frost Sorcerer build in Diablo 4.