How To Get The Scroll of Revivify In Baldur’s Gate 3

The Scroll of Revivify in Baldur’s Gate 3 allows players to revive a fallen party member with 1 HP. This scroll comes in handy during difficult combat scenarios when even a single hit point makes a huge difference.

The Scroll of Revivify is rare in terms of its free availability in BG3. You will start with one, and every main character that you recruit usually has one. Outside of that, you can only obtain one as loot from the environment.

However, if you have a Cleric or Paladin in your party like Shadowheart, they can learn the Revivify spell at level 5, which makes this one-time-use item redundant. We have listed a few ways that will allow you to collect a hefty amount of these scrolls in BG3.

Purchase from Merchants

The easiest but the costliest way to obtain the Scroll of Revivify in Baldur’s Gate 3 is to purchase it from the merchants.

Most of the merchants carry at least a couple of these scrolls that you can purchase for 240 Gold each. However, this is extremely costly and can put a serious dent in players’ pockets, especially the ones just starting the game, as gold is rare to come by.

FYI You can decrease the price by using a character with high Charisma while making purchases from merchants.

Steal from Merchants

The cheapest and scariest way to obtain a Scroll of Revivify is by stealing it from the merchants.

Scrolls are rather easier to steal, but you will still need to pass certain Dexterity checks like Sleight of Hand. We recommend that you use your nimblest character with the highest stealth (Astarion most likely). Separate him from the party, cast an invisible spell, if possible, crouch, and then try to steal.

If you are found, make sure that you don’t get caught. If you succeed, this is like two Scrolls of Revivify for you.

Obtain from Heirlings

Once you hire Withers, he will offer you certain services like reviving dead party members with full HP. However, the best service he offers is that you can hire some Heirlings from him at the cost of 100 Gold each.

To hire new recruits, make sure that you have an empty member slot. This can be achieved by removing party members from a camp.

You can hire 12 Hirelings from Withers, and each comes with a Scroll of Revivify. As a party member, the game allows you to exchange items without any restrictions.

This is the best deal as you not only get a Scroll of Revivify for the same price as merchants, but you also acquire a body bag to use in certain combat scenarios without worrying about the outcome of their questlines.

One thing to remember is that if you rehire a Hireling from Withers, they won’t have the Scroll of Revivify to offer again. Still, you can collect 12 scrolls in this way.