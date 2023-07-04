Diablo 4 Flooded Depths Dungeon Guide

Flooded Depths in Diablo 4 is one of the dungeons in the Scosglen region that you can only access after completing a Stronghold. The Stronghold that you need to complete is Hope’s Light. After completing the Stronghold, you can enter the dungeon, facing enemies like Ghouls and Drowned.

Regarding the difficulty level, Flooded Depths is considered intermediate on this scale. However, this dungeon is a bit long compared to other similar ones. This guide will take you through the starting location of the Flooded Depths dungeon and all the objectives.

Flooded Depths location in Diablo 4

You can find the Flooded Depths dungeon in northern Scosglen, in Hope’s Light. You need to complete Hope’s Light stronghold before the dungeon can be accessed This area is located to the north of Northshore. Marowen waypoint in Scosglen can be used to fast travel and quickly make your way to the dungeon.

Diablo 4 Flooded Depths dungeon walkthrough

As previously discussed, out of more than 100 dungeons available, Flooded Depths is one of the longest ones. There are only three objectives to complete in this dungeon. They are not much difficult but involve killing a lot of enemies.

The ending of the Flooded Depths dungeon in D4 does not involve any boss fight, which adds to its simplicity. Below are the objectives that you need to complete.

Slay the Plague Ship Rower.

Travel to the compromised Oilstores.

Destroy the Drowned Bell.

Unlike some other dungeons, Flooded Depths in Diablo 4 does not involve any objective relevance of finding and returning the Bloodstones. The first objective involves a fight with a strong enemy named Plague Ship Rower. This huge monster holds a big log and uses it as the primary weapon in the Flooded Depths dungeon.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Defeating this enemy will update the objective list. The next one is to move the protagonist to the Compromised Oilstores from the Keeper’s Quarters. Once there, the next objective is to destroy the 3 Drowned Bells in the region.

These three bells are located apart in the Compromised Oilstores area. You must destroy all three bells to complete the Flooded Depths dungeon in D4. Upon first-time completion, the game will reward the player with the Aspect of Empowering Reaper.