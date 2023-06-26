Diablo 4 Ghoa Ruins Dungeon Guide

Diablo 4 provides players with various dungeons, and Ghoa Ruins is among them. You will face enemies like Bandits, Nangari, and Drowned here. Ghoa Ruins in D4 is a short dungeon you can quickly complete. The only challenge you will face in this dungeon is the final boss, Dorwned Seahag.

Even that boss is not much difficult to beat if you know the proper strategy. Following this guide will help you find the exact starting location for the Ghoa Ruins dungeon. In addition to it, dungeon objectives and walkthrough is also discussed below.

Ghoa Ruins location in Diablo 4

Ghoa Ruins is located in the Toxic Fens area of the Hawezar region. This area is located in the Southern part of the map, near the Vyeresz Stronghold. Vyeresz waypoint in Hawezar is the nearest one to the Ghoa Ruins dungeon and can be used to fast travel to this area.

Diablo 4 Ghoa Ruins dungeon walkthrough

Ghoa Ruins is a relatively short dungeon. Talking about the objectives, this dungeon has a total of only 3. The third objective is a boss fight with the boss of the Ghoa Ruins dungeon.

Destroy the Seaborn Goddess

Travel to Vile Chamber

Defeat the Drowned Seahag

This brief dungeon initially has many small enemies awaiting while exploring the Sunken Fortress area in search of the Seaborn Goddess statues. There are three such statues throughout the Ghoa Ruins in D4.

These Goddess statues are guarded by some giant enemies such as big Nangari. First, the players must defeat these assisting enemies before destroying the statues. Once done with that, the player has to find and move the protagonist to the Vile Chamber from the Sunken Fortress.

The objective will update once in the Vile Chamber, and the player will face the dungeon boss in this chamber.

Defeat the Drowned Seahag

Defeating the boss in the boss fight at the end of the Ghoa Ruins dungeon is the third and final objective to conclude the dungeon. Defeating the Drowned Seahag is not a difficult task. Some close-range attacks with defensive agility can easily do the job.

Defeating the boss will mark the Ghoa Ruins dungeon in D4 complete. If the players have done it for the first time, they will also be rewarded with the Legendary Enshrouding Aspect.