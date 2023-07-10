How To Get Aspect Of Static Cling In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Static Cling in Diablo 4 is among the best Sorcerer aspects from the Codex of Power. It has tremendous offensive capabilities that can help you during battles if you have the Charged Bolts ability in the Sorcerer skill tree.

The Aspect of Static Cling works along with the Charged Bolts skill increasing its damage and durability by a certain percentage. This guide will help you find the Aspect of Static Cling in D4 and information about builds that use this aspect.

Aspect of Static Cling location in Diablo 4

This legendary aspect is a reward for completing the Wretched Delve dungeon in the Scosglen region. However, this dungeon needs you to clear a stronghold first. The stronghold you must clear to find the entrance to the Wretched Delve in D4 is the Tur Dulra stronghold.

Once you clear this stronghold, you can head north to find the Wretched Delve entrance. Completing this dungeon for the first time will reward you with the Aspect of Static Cling.

Aspect of Static Cling builds in Diablo 4

You can use this aspect in any Sorcerer class build that uses the Charged Bolts skill. The Chain Lightning sorcerer build is the one we know uses this skill in D4. This aspect will make sorcerer attacks hit the target more accurately and deal damage for a longer duration.

More accuracy and duration means you can quickly take out stronger enemies. This is all you need to know about the Aspect of Static Cling in D4.