Diablo 4 Carrion Fields Dungeon Guide

Farming Dungeon in Diablo 4 is quite an important part of the game. All dungeons in Diablo 4 have certain objectives, and you can only complete the dungeon by completing the objectives. One of the many dungeons in Diablo 4 is the Carrion Fields Dungeon.

This dungeon also has a boss fight with Tomb Lord, and defeating him will complete the dungeon, and you will get the Legendary Aspect. This guide will help you find and complete Carrion Feld Dungeon in Diablo 4.

Where to find Carrion Fields dungeon in Diablo 4

The Carrion Fields dungeon is in The Scarred Coast region, in western Dry Steppes, next to the Fields of Hatred. The dungeon is north of Undying Marches. To get to the dungeon entrance, take the path leading north from Undying Marches.

Diablo 4 Carrion Fields dungeon walkthrough

Before we look into how to get through the dungeon, we need to clarify that dungeons in Diablo 4 are never the same twice. They keep the same objectives, but how you complete them changes every time.

The objectives for Carrion Fields Dungeon are as follows:

Return the Ancient Slabs to the Pedestal

Defeat Tomb Lord

There are two ancient slabs you need to find. The location of these slabs will differ every time you go through the Carrion Fields in D4. But you can try to find them in the nooks and crannies of the dungeon. Furthermore, enemies constantly guard these slabs, so follow the trail of blood to find the ancient slabs.

Once you get both the ancient slabs and return them to the Pedestal, you will start your fight with the dungeon boss, Tomb Lord. Tomb Lord in Diablo 4 often uses powerful AoE attacks, so you must always stay aware of your positioning on the map.

You are stripped of your magical capabilities inside Tomb Lord’s AoE zones and will be blinded, leaving you helpless. Next, Tomb Lord will summon walls of bones around the map. Besides restricting your movement in the arena, these walls can also explode.

Before exploding, these walls emit blue smoke, so you have some warning to escape them. This is the worst Tomb Lord can dish out. Tomb lord is relatively weak, and you can make quick work of it if you stay safe from its AoE attacks. Fire works best against the boss, so a Sorcerer on your squad can help you defeat Tomb Lord quickly.

After defeating the boss, the dungeon will be completed, and you will get a Barbarian class-specific aspect, the “Aspect of the Iron Warrior.”