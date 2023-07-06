Diablo 4 Domhainne Tunnels Dungeon Guide

In Diablo 4, Domhainne Tunnels dungeon is available in the Scosglen region. It is a crucial dungeon because you will get the loot and legendary aspect, and it will help you unlock the Reclamation side quest in Diablo 4.

The Domhainne Tunnels also have a boss fight for you at the end with the Khazra Abomination boss. This guide contains all the necessary information about the starting location, objectives, and walkthrough of the Domhainne Tunnels Dungeon in D4.

Domhainne Tunnels location in Diablo 4

Domhainne Tunnels dungeon is in Scosglen, within the Strand area. This area is west of Moordaine Lodge stronghold, just below the Caen Adar world boss spawn location in the Scosglen region. The Strand area also has the Corbach waypoint that can be used to fast travel to the Domhainne Tunnels dungeon.

Diablo 4 Domhainne Tunnels dungeon walkthrough

Domhainne Tunnels Dungeon is regarded as a bit complex compared to other dungeons in the game. A list of five objectives with multiple tasks makes this objective comparatively longer. Following are all the objectives of Domhainne Tunnels dungeon in D4.

Free the Prisoners

Travel to the Dark Descent

Activate the Levers

Return the Stone Carving to the Pedestal

Defeat the Khazra Abomination

The first objective includes setting the prisoners free. There are a total of 6 such prisoners in the Crimson Passages area. After setting all of them free, the next objective in D4 Domhainne Tunnels is to move the protagonist from the Crimson Passages to the Dark Descent.

On the way to Dark Descent, the protagonist will encounter multiple enemies. In addition to it, there is another objective that needs to be completed on the way. This includes activating two levers in the area.

The objective list will update once the protagonist is in the Dark Descent area. The next one is to Return the Stone Carving to its Pedestal. It’s the lengthiest objective involving multiple enemy encounters. Once done with this, the final objective includes a boss fight.

Khazra Abomination boss fight

Khazra Abomination is the boss of the Domhainne Tunnels Dungeon. This wolf-like boss is dangerous, and players must be vigilant during encounters. Defeating the Khazra Abomination will result in the completion of the dungeon.

Upon the first completion of the Domhainne dungeon, players will also get Aspect of Efficiency as a reward in Diablo 4.