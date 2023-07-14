How To Get Stormshifter’s Aspect In Diablo 4

The Stormshifter’s Aspect is a specially made legendary aspect that only the Druid players can use in Diablo 4. The aspect relies on the Hurricane skill of the Druid class and provides a boost to your Shapeshifting skills.

As a utility aspect, it can come in handy during several situations in D4. However, you must ensure you have active Hurricane skills to benefit from this aspect.

You can unlock additional skills and passives from your Druid skill tree that boosts the output of Hurricane.

Stormshifter’s Aspect location in Diablo 4

Make your way toward the Caldeum area, in the Kehjistan region, and here you’ll find the Crusaders’ Cathedral dungeon in Diablo 4. The best possible way to reach the dungeon is through the Imperial Library.

You can use the Imperial Library waypoint to reach the dungeon quickly in Diablo 4. Moreover, the waypoint helps you quickly reach the Yashari Sanctum dungeon, Prison of Caldeum, and Renegade’s Retreat dungeon.

In case you don’t activate this Waypoint before, you will get here during the last few missions of the campaign.

Stormshifter’s Aspect builds in Diablo 4

It goes without saying that there are a few Druid builds that make use of the Hurricane skill, and they all can make use of the Stormshifter’s Aspect in Diablo 4.

You just have to understand the utility of the aspect and play it according to the situation. Each build is catered to bring the best out of your character.