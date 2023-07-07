How To Get Blood Seeker’s Aspect In Diablo 4

The Blood Seeker’s Aspect is an offensive legendary aspect for the Necromancer class in Diablo 4. It buffs up Necromancer’s Blood Lance skill to the primary target based on the number of active lanced enemies.

The more enemies you lance, the more damage this skill will do. The Blood Seeker is the best Necromancer aspect in Diablo 4 for a pivot playstyle. Here is how you can get the Blood Seeker’s Aspect in D4.

Blood Seeker’s Aspect location in Diablo 4

The Blood Seeker’s Aspect is rewarded by completing the Mercy’s Reach dungeon in D4. The dungeon is located northwest of Sarkova Pass in the Featured Peaks region.

Use the Menestad waypoint and then proceed northwest from there. We have marked the location and the path you’ll need to take for easier reference.

There are a few objectives you need to complete in this dungeon first. Start by defeating the three Knight Hunters at the Vacant Halls.

Collect the Mechanical Boxes at the Unsanctified Reliquary and reach the Tomb of the Nameless Saint. Here, you will fight the Tomb Lord boss after which you will get the Blood Seeker’s Aspect.

Blood Seeker’s Aspect builds in Diablo 4

Since the Blood Seeker’s Aspect provides a boost in damage when using the Blood Lance Skill, it is best used with the Blood Lance Necromancer Build in Diablo 4.

The Blood Lance Necromancer build heavily focuses on dealing damage through using skills such as Blood Mist and Bone Prison. Adding the Blood Seeker’s Aspect to the mix will affect the damage output of these skills, especially Blood Mist.

Another build you can use with the Blood Seeker’s Aspect is the Blood Mist Necromancer build. This build relies on dealing damage by using Blood Lance and Blood Mist, the latter being the primary skill.

Using the Blood Seeker’s Aspect here will not only increase the damage output but will also increase the lucky hit chance of the skill.