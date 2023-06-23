Diablo 4 Cultist Refuge Dungeon Guide

You can access the Cultist Refuge Dungeon after you have liberated the Nostrava Stronghold in Fractured Peaks. This area is filled with large groups of cultists and werewolves. You need to be at least level 35 to take this on in Diablo 4.

You can complete this dungeon quickly making it a great option for Nightmare Dungeon Completion through Sigils. Here is where you can find the Cultist Refuge to D4.

Cultist Refuge location in Diablo 4

The entrance Cultist Refuge dungeon is located inside the Nostrava Stronghold. Once you liberated this Stronghold, you can find the Cultist Refuge dungeon right at the altar at the church.

The Stronghold itself is located on the western section of the Fractured Peaks Region. You can enter it by traveling south from Camp Trenchfoot in the Pallid Glade sub-section.

Cultist Refuge completion rewards

After completing this dungeon, you will receive 30 Renown and a Legendary Aspect known as Flamewalker’s Mobility Aspect.

This is an aspect for the Sorcerer class and will buff your movement speed if you walk while being in contact with your Firewall. This effect lasts only a few seconds but is enough to make a difference.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Cultist Refuge dungeon walkthrough in Diablo 4

Slay all enemies in the Halls of Assembly

You will be tasked with eliminating all the enemies inside as soon as you enter. These enemies mainly consist of groups of cultists that can be taken down simultaneously with AOE abilities.

After slaying the first wave of enemies, you might have to fish around a bit for the remaining enemies.

Slay the Overseer

After you clear all the enemies, the Overseer will jump into the battlefield. He is an enemy armed with a staff and charges at you.

All his attacks are sluggish melee moves that can be easily avoided by moving around his range of motion. Use your strongest abilities on him first to end the fight quickly

He will drop some gold, two common items, and the Cultist Key. This will grant you access to the inner sanctum.

A wave of Werewolves will welcome you as you make your way inside. You can make quick work of them by using AOE and crowd control abilities.

Slay the 2 High Priests

Once you make your way to the next section of the dungeon, a horde of spiders will charge at you. Take them out first and use your AOE abilities to deal with a cluster of them at a time.

You will now need to kill the two High Priests. Make your way to them by staying alert as you will encounter a lot of cultists along your way. The dungeon will be completed once both of them have been slain.