Diablo 4 Guulrahn Canals Dungeon Guide

The Guulrahn Canals in Diablo 4 is a small dungeon that you will find in the Dry Steppes region. Even though the dungeon is small and has just two objectives, its maze-like layout can confuse you. You will face a lot of spiders and other enemies, which will drop loot once defeated.

This guide will help you complete this small maze-like dungeon in D4 and get the Legendary Aspect after completing the objectives.

Where to find the Guulrahn Canals dungeon in Diablo 4

This dungeon is in the Jakha Basin, which is in the Dry Steppes region. You can find this dungeon by fast traveling to the Hidden Outlook waypoint and traveling west. The map above will help you reach the dungeon easily.

Diablo 4 Guulrahn Canals dungeon walkthrough

This dungeon doesn’t offer a boss fight, but its complex routes can easily cause you to lose track of all sense of where you’re going. There will be a lot of backtracking and choosing multiple routes, so prepare for this. This Dungeon has only two objectives which are:

Defeat all the enemies that get in your way.

Locate and destroy two structures, i.e., The Cocoon and The Corpse Pile.

The enemies appear on your minimap as red dots, so locating and killing them will be easier. You will have to go through routes with a dead end waiting for you just to kill these enemies. But your survival chances for the next objective in D4 Guulrahn Canals dungeon depend strongly on this objective.

The next objective will be locating the structures named The Cocoon and The Corpse Pile. Elites will heavily guard these structures, so get rid of their subordinates first so you’re not too distracted. Of course, the RNG factor will play a significant role in this battle as it will determine the length and difficulty of the fight.

After completing these objectives, the Guulrahn Canals dungeon in Diablo 4 will be complete, and you can go ahead and claim your rewards.

Reward

Once the Guulrahn Canals dungeon is cleared, you are rewarded with the Legendary Aspect, Trickster’s Aspect for the Codex of Power. This aspect is usable by the Rogue class only.