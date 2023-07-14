How To Get The Requiem Aspect In Diablo 4

If you are looking for a resource enhancement aspect, then the Requiem Aspect is a good choice for your Necromancer Build in Diablo 4. It will allow you to channel max Essence depending on each active minion you use in D4.

Moving onto the Necromancer Skill Tree, you can use Requiem Aspect with skills like the Bone Splinter and its passives in Diablo 4. By doing this, you will be to fire three bone splinters along with additional projectiles. Once the enemy gets hit by these, you will gain Essence in return.

Today we’ll be teaching you how you can get the Requiem Aspect by clearing its required dungeon in Diablo 4.

Requiem Aspect location in Diablo 4

To unlock this legendary aspect, head toward the west side of the Scosglen Region in Diablo 4. There you will finally come across the Vault of the Forsaken dungeon. This will be near the Wailing Hills area in D4.

The nearest waypoint will be the Braestaig Waypoint. This can be found on the east side of the Carrowcrest Ruins area in Diablo 4.

On the plus side, unlocking this waypoint gives you access to Penitent Cairns on the northwestern side, and the Raethwind Wilds, Domhainne Tunnels, and Stockades dungeons on the south side in D4.

Once you use the waypoint and cross the wailing hills and continue in the northeastern direction. After reaching the end, you will finally stumble across the Vault of the Forsaken in Diablo 4.

Enter the dungeon, complete the required objectives, and defeat the final boss, who will happen to be the Drowned Seahag. Watch out for her attacks and retaliate to finish this boss.

Requiem Aspect builds in Diablo 4

Now that you have acquired the Requiem Aspect, you can use this aspect with certain Necromancer class builds, such as the Vampiric Blood Necromancer Build in Diablo 4.

Here you can simply pair this legendary aspect with a unique ring, e.g., the Ring of Mendeln in D4. By doing so, it will increase the maximum amount of Essence up to 5 depending on the number of active minions in Diablo 4.