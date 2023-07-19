How To Get Overcharged Aspect In Diablo 4 

Overcharged Aspect is a Druid-specific legendary Aspect in Diablo 4 that falls in the offensive category. It works off of the lucky hit mechanic and allows you to overload enemies when you deal lightning damage to them. Moreover, they will pulse and deal additional damage to enemies around them. This will help in both one on one situations and when you’re facing a group.

Here is how you can get the Overcharged Aspect in Diablo 4.

Overcharged Aspect location in Diablo 4

In order to get the Overcharged aspect in Diablo 4, you need to clear the Mariner’s Refuge dungeon. This dungeon is located in Scoslgen toward the coast in the North.

The closest waypoint will be at Moordian Lodge and the nearest dungeon will be the Twisted Hollow. So if you find both locations on the way, you won’t be far.

This dungeon only has two objectives to complete. In the first objective, you need to find the Seaborn Goddesses and bring them down. These are the elite monsters.

Once you are done defeating these monsters, the way to the boss will open and now you need to take care of this enemy. This dungeon boss is the Drowned Seahag who will bring out her minions to attack you.

When you are successful in finishing this dungeon, you will be rewarded with the Overcharged Legendary aspect reward.

Overcharged Aspect builds in Diablo 4

The Overcharged Aspect can be used with only two builds to enhance the overall performance of your character. These are the Lightning Storm Build and Storm Wolf Build. Both builds use Lightning based attacks to deal damage to enemies. And as such, will find many uses for this Aspect. Any other build that uses Lightning attacks can also benefit from the Overcharged Aspect.