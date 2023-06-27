Diablo 4 Sepulcher Of The Forsworn Dungeon Guide

Sepulcher of Forsworn in Diablo 4 is a dungeon in the Altar of Ruins Stronghold. You can only access this dungeon after defeating the boss in the Stronghold. As you enter this dungeon in D4, you must complete different objectives. On completing these objectives, you will be rewarded with a legendary aspect.

This walkthrough will help you reach the Sepulcher of the Forsworn dungeon in D4 and complete its objective.

Sepulcher of the Forsworn location in Diablo 4

Sephulcher of the Forsworn dungeon is in the Kehjistan region inside the Altar of Ruin stronghold. Unlike other dungeons, which you can access by going to their location, to access this dungeon, you first need to defeat the boss inside the Altar of Ruin stronghold.

Once you have completed the stronghold, you can always return to the Altar of Ruin waypoint and attempt the dungeon.

Diablo 4 Sephulcher of the Forsworn dungeon walkthrough

Like all other Dungeons in D4, it requires you to complete various objectives, including defeating enemies inside the dungeon. However, before you can do all that, accessing this dungeon is slightly different from other dungeons.

Firstly you have to unlock the Altar of Ruin Stronghold in Diablo 4. You will find this Stronghold through Amber Sands in the Kehjistan region. Once you enter the Dungeon, you need to fulfill various objectives, and then, in the end, you will be rewarded with a legendary aspect.

The first objective you must complete inside this dungeon is to collect Animus. However, as you do it, you will encounter many enemies, including Goatmen, at the beginning of the dungeon. The dungeon is spread over a vast area; explore it and the inner sanctum area.

Fortunately, you can make a party in Diablo 4, therefore ask your friends to go to different sides so you can collect Animus as quickly as possible. After collecting the Animus, you must put it into the Urns and defeat Demonic Corruptions.

One of the objectives of Sepulcher of the Forsworn in Diablo 4 is to kill all the enemies you encounter inside the Dungeon. The enemies in this dungeon are Goatmen, including Blood Clan Impaler, Blood Clan Maruader, and Blood Clan Mualer.

Defeat Seething Hivemaster

Other than Goatmen, you will encounter Demons, and in the end, a dungeon boss is waiting to eat you. Seething Hivemaster with devastating scythes is a dungeon boss here. Defeat this boss and collect your reward,

Reward

With the Seething Hivemaster boss fight, all objectives inside the dungeon are complete. Sepulcher of the Forsworn in Diablo 4 rewards you with a Hulking Resource Aspect. With this Aspect, you can increase your chances of spawning a corpse each time you damage an enemy; however, this can only be used when playing Necromancer.