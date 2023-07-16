How To Get Vengeful Aspect In Diablo 4

The Vengeful Aspect is perhaps the most important of all legendary aspects that you need to strengthen your Rogue character in Diablo 4.

This is because of one major reason: every Rogue build heavily focuses on increasing its critical strike chance. That is where this aspect comes in.

The Vengeful Aspect gives you a lucky hit chance to increase your critical strike chance by nearly 50 percent (highest roll) for a few seconds.

Vengeful Aspect location in Diablo 4

You need to complete the Inferno dungeon to unlock the Vengeful Aspect in your Diablo 4’s Codex of Power.

The dungeon entrance is located in the center of Kehjistan, right next to the Jirandai waypoint. However, this is not the shortest route to the Inferno dungeon.

If you decide to teleport to Jirandai, you will have to take a long route by heading south and circling around the mountain back to the dungeon.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Hence, the best way to reach the dungeon is to start from the Altar of Ruin waypoint, which requires you to first conquer the Altar of Ruin stronghold.

Take the southern exit out of the area and head east to reach Inferno. There are several other dungeons here that you can do along the way such as Collapsed Vault and Shivta Ruins.

The Inferno dungeon requires you to collect Animus from the Animus Carriers to open the way forward. Then you need to find the Bloodstones to place on the pedestal which grants you access to the boss room.

Here, you have to defeat the Scourge of the Land, which incidentally is also a boss of several other dungeons in Diablo 4.

Vengeful Aspect builds in Diablo 4

As mentioned earlier, every Rogue build focuses on boosting its critical strike chance, so you can pretty much use the Vengeful Aspect with any Rogue build in Diablo 4.

That includes the highly popular (and powerful) Twisting Blades Rogue build, the Flurry Rogue build and the Shadowblade Rogue build.

The Twisting Blades Build has the Shadow step which has a Lucky hit chance of 100% and makes this build an ideal candidate for the Vengeful aspect. Similarly, the Twisting Blades and the Dash have 33% and 25% lucky hit chance but these act on multiple enemies at once.

The Flurry Build also has the Dash and Shadow Step skills but in addition to that, you get the Poison trap and Poison imbuement. Both have a 20% and 33% Lucky hit chance.

In the Shadowblade Build, the Vengeful aspect can help you to stack more and more damage because of the increase in the Critical Hit Chance.