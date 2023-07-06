How To Get Aspect Of Corruption In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Corruption is part of the massive pool of Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4. It is a Rogue-exclusive and falls in with the other offensive Legendary Aspects.

The Aspect of Corruption targets the Imbuement Technique and enhances the overall effectiveness of the technique.

Once you have applied the Legendary Aspect, the attacks against vulnerable enemies will deal significantly more damage making it easier for you to deal with harder bosses.

It is one of the best Rogue aspects if not the best since it can cater to a more versatile playstyle and builds. Imbuement is the heart and soul of the Rouge class since it has practically a whole section of the Rouge skill tree dedicated to it.

Aspect of Corruption Location in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Corruption can be obtained by successfully clearing the Renegade’s Retreat dungeon in the Caldeum subregion of Kehjistan of Diablo 4.

Caldeum is at the heart of Kehjistan and the dungeon can be found on the southwestern edge of the subregion.

First and foremost, it is important to note that the dungeon will not be available from the start and you will have to make significant progress in Kehjistan’s storyline before you can enter knock at the door of Renegade’s Retreat.

You can take any route you want to the dungeon but there is an easier and quicker path that leads directly to the destination. You will need to start at the Imperial Library waypoint .

From there you can simply take the path in the southwestern direction. On your way, you will also encounter the Crusaders’ Cathedral Dungeon. Keep moving in that direction and you will eventually reach Renegade’s Retreat.

Upon entering the dungeon, you will be tasked with facing the Keeper, an elite monster, and taking down every last one of them. Moving forward, you will have to find the key to the Treasure room inside which you will face Outlaw Sharpshooter, the dungeon boss.

Aspect of Corruption builds in Diablo 4

For the Aspect of Corruption to work best, it is important that the enemy is vulnerable so it is most suited for builds that cater to this requirement. If you are late in the game then Rapid Fire Barrage Rouge Build is the perfect build to go for.

The Fundamental Puncture skill in the build is specifically there to make enemies vulnerable and then make sure we utilize the opportunity to its fullest potential, we have used Aspect of Corruption that will make your imbuement technique significantly more potent.

If your playstyle differs from the suggested build then you can also opt for either the Cold Archer Rogue Build or Shadowblade Rogue Build as well.