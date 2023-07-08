How To Get Aspect Of Retribution In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Retribution in Diablo 4 is one of those Legendary Aspects from the Codex of Power, which are not just specified to one Class but can be used by every class due to its unique characteristics. The Aspect of Retribution is a hater of Stunned Enemies as it allows you to deal more damage to Stunned targets.

Furthermore, it also gives you a certain chance to Stun enemies who are far away when they decide to attack you. This ability makes it the perfect Aspect against Ranged-attack enemies in Diablo 4. Visit the Skill trees of your particular class to find out which skills you need to unlock to gain their full potential.

Aspect of Retribution location in Diablo 4

You can get this Aspect by completing the Abandoned Mineworks dungeon in the region of Kehjistan. This dungeon is based around an old abandoned mine and is pretty easy to clear. You can quickly get to the Abandoned Mineworks dungeon by fast traveling to the Tarsarak Waypoint. From here, continue southwest until you reach the dungeon.

Aspect of Retribution builds in Diablo 4

As this aspect is free to use by all the classes, several builds can benefit from it. If your build revolves around stuns, this Aspect is a must. Next, some specified builds are also carrying this aspect in their arsenal.

The Lightning Speed Sorcerer build in Diablo 4 is one such example. It uses excellent movement speed and attack speed. This increases the overall DPS of the build, and Aspect of Retribution in D4 continues to support this build by stunning enemies. As the percentage of stunning far enemies is relatively low, increased attacks also increase this percentage.

The Hammer of the Ancients build can also be taken into consideration. It is a Barbarian Build with the Hammer of the Ancients in Diablo 4. The Aspect is mainly used to increase the Stunned enemy damage as it is a melee build.

The Arc Lash Sorcerer build of the Sorcerer Class is another build that can use this aspect. As this build deals with Shock skills that can stun enemies, you can never go wrong with some extra damage for the poor targets.

The Flurry Build of the Rogue Class is yet another prime example. The aspect of Retribution is an excellent advantage to the Rogue Class due to its extensive damage to Stunned Enemies in Diablo 4.