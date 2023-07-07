How To Get Vigorous Aspect In Diablo 4

When you clear dungeons in Diablo 4, you get awarded some Aspects for your efforts. These are affixes that you can add to your equipment to convert it into Legendary gear. The Vigorous Aspect is one such aspect, particularly for the Druid class. It is a defensive one that provides you with damage reduction while shapeshifting into your werewolf form.

This makes it one of the best Druid aspects in Diablo 4 for werewolf builds. Here is where and how you can get the Vigorous Aspect in D4.

Vigorous Aspect locations in Diablo 4

Vigorous Aspect is a part of your Codex of Power in Diablo 4. You can get this once you have completed the Steadfast Barracks dungeon. As the dungeon concludes, you’ll get a message on the screen prompting you that you have received the aspect.

This dungeon is located at the Ruins of Rakhat Keep. To reach the dungeon, you must teleport to the Ruins of Rakhat Keep: Inner Court waypoint.

Follow this waypoint to get taken to the northwest of the area and reach the Steadfast Barracks dungeon in Diablo 4.

Once you have entered the dungeon, you will have to destroy a total of three Obelist and activate two levers.

Furthermore, you must make your way to the Ravenous Hall to slay the Zorym and acquire the Sanctum key which will help you enter the room with the Mother’s Judgement boss in D4.

Vigorous Aspect builds in Diablo 4

The main use of the Vigorous Aspect is to provide Druids who favor their werewolf form with damage reduction per enemy attack. Therefore, the best build to pair with this Legendary Aspect is the Tornado Wolf.

This build will allow the Druid class to use the storm in their favor. They can summon an enormous tornado capable of destroying anyone coming in their path. Since this is an offensive build, it may lack on the defensive side of things. This is where the aspect helps by providing some damage reduction.

Another build that works great with the Vigorous Aspect is the Poison Werewolf Druid build in Diablo 4. This build focuses on dealing Poison damage while being shapeshifted into the Werewolf form. The Vigorous Aspect will provide some defensive capability allowing you to really go on the offensive.