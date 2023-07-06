How To Get Aspect Of Disobedience In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Disobedience is a defensive legendary aspect that is not class-specific in Diablo 4. What that means is every class can use the said aspect to boost their defenses.

The Aspect of Disobedience has a very strong unique effect when it comes to encountering large groups of enemies.

Every time you deal damage to an enemy, your total armor gets increased by a small percentage. This armor buff gets stacked, so using AOE skills can give you a massive armor boost during fights.

Now, you can infuse the Aspect of Disobedience into any armor piece but adding it to an amulet is a great option since it will further increase its power.

Aspect of Disobedience location in Diablo 4

To obtain the Aspect of Disobedience, you need to travel all the way to the Scouring Sands in the Kehjistan region of Diablo 4.

Here you will come across the Halls of the Damned in the eastern corner of this subregion. Clear this dungeon to add the legendary aspect to your Codex of Power.

You can approach it by heading to the Crusader’s Monument located by the eastern edge of the Scouring Sands. Your best bet is to fast-travel from the northeastern approach. You can use the Tarsarak waypoint to do so.

The Halls of the Damned dungeon is very close to the Alcarnus Stronghold, you can head east from the stronghold to get there.

Aspect of Disobedience builds in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Disobedience is one highly dynamic Defensive Legendary Aspect that can it perfectly slot into a variety of different builds in Diablo 4.

Generally, builds that can stack up huge amounts of damage in quick succession, during the 4-second ability duration of the Aspect of Disobedience.

The Aspect of Disobedience can fit really well in the Whirlwind Barbarian Build in Diablo 4. Even though Barbarians already have good defensive stats, they have unimpressive HP, so any Barbarian build can use effects that bolster their defensive capabilities.

You can essentially become invincible in the Berserker state as you make use of your high attack power to maximize the effects of the Aspect of Disobedience.

If you are looking for a more advanced Barbarian build to fit the Aspect of Disobedience, you can try the Whirlwind Barbarian Vortex build in Diablo 4.

Werewolf Druid and Poison Werewolf Druid Builds have the capability to stack huge amounts of damage in very short durations using Shred or Poison damage. Even though Druids are beefy units the boosted Armor provided by the Aspect of Disobedience gives you added surety.

The Summoner Necromancer and Shadow Summoner Necromancer Builds in Diablo 4 make use of summons to help fight alongside you.

Since your summons get plenty of hits, you can really accelerate your damage output allowing you to use bolster your defenses and Armor by the special effect provided by the Aspect of Disobedience.