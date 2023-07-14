How To Get Blood-bathed Aspect In Diablo 4

Blood-bathed aspect in Diablo 4 is one of the most potent offensive legendary aspects of the Necromancer class. However, you can only use its effects if you have unlocked the Blood Surge skill.

Blood Surge being an offensive attack, the Blood-bathed aspect enhances its power by repeating the same attack after some time. However, it will not be as powerful as the original attack but will be enough to finish off low-level foes.

Due to its being one of the most powerful attacks, the Blood-bathed aspect is counted among the best Necromancer aspects. Looking at his effects, you don’t want to miss unlocking the Codex of Power of Necromancer class. As the Blood-bathed aspect in D4 is related to the Blood Surge skill, you should first aim to unlock this skill from the Necromancer skill tree.

So, without any further delay, let’s get started on how to get the Blood-bathed aspect.

Blood-bathed Aspect location in Diablo 4

After completing the Hoarfrost Demise dungeon, you will get Blood-bathed Aspect as a reward. The Dungeon is in the Fractured Peaks (east of the map).

You can walk all the way or fast-travel using the Bear Tribe Refuge waypoint in Seat of the Heavens to save time. By unlocking this waypoint, you can also have easy access to other dungeons nearby, like Black Asylum dungeon (in the west), Rimescar Cavern dungeon (in the north), and Anica’s Claim dungeon (also in the north).

This waypoint also helps by saving your traveling time when you have decided to complete the Malnok stronghold. Getting the Blood-bathed aspect as a legendary item drop is rare, but you can still participate in World Events and defeat World Bosses to get it.

Blood-bathed builds in Diablo 4

Being one of the powerful legendary aspects of Necromancer, the Blood-bathed aspect fits perfectly within the Blood Surge Necromancer build.

Blood Surge build uses skills like Hemorrhage, Blood Surge, Blood Mist, and Blood Wave. This build focuses on using the blood to inflict damage on nearby foes. Blood wave is an ultimate AoE attack that shoots massive waves of blood.

In addition, the Blood Mist Necromancer build is another good option that uses the Blood-bathed aspect in D4 to increase the damage caused by Blood Surge. Unlike in Blood Surge build, the blood mist build uses Corpse Tendrils, a summoning skill to enhance the damage dealt to enemies in Diablo 4.