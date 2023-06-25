How To Get Aspect Of Anemia In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Anemia is a Barbarian-exclusive legendary aspect in Diablo 4 that improves your bleeding builds for both single and multiple AOE targets.

This is a utility-centered aspect that gives you a lucky hit with a high chance to stun a bleeding enemy. With a fast enough attack speed, your Barbarian can potentially keep stunning an elite enemy or boss every few seconds.

Despite being a utility aspect, the lucky stun hit is incredibly useful against tough enemies and helps to increase your overall damage.

This is why it is considered one of the best Barbarian aspects among all legendary aspects in Diablo 4.

This is one aspect that you will want to unlock in your Codex of Power for the Barbarian class. Just make sure to unlock all of your major bleed skills like Flay and Rend from the Barbarian skill tree.

Aspect of Anemia location in Diablo 4

You can unlock the Aspect of Anemia by clearing the Kor Dragan Barracks dungeon in Diablo 4. The dungeon entrance is located north of Kyovashad in Fractured Peaks as shown on the map below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The closest waypoint to Kor Dragan Barracks is Menestad in Sarkova Pass. Make sure to unlock it on the way to give you easy access to several other dungeons in the area such as Nostrava Deepwood and Caldera Gate in the west and Forbidden City in the north.

Note that you have to complete the Kor Dragan stronghold first to gain access to its Kor Dragan Barracks.

Aspect of Anemia builds in Diablo 4

Since the legendary aspect works with your bleeding skills, one of the best Aspect of Anemia builds has to be the popular Rend Barbarian build in Diablo 4.

In this build, you use a slashing weapon to cleave multiple enemies in front of you to make them all bleed. When the Aspect of Anemia procs, you can expect to stun most if not all enemies in front of you at once.

You can also try the Aspect of Anemia with the Thorns Bleed Barbarian build in D4. This one uses Thorns to reflect damage back to enemies and make them bleed.