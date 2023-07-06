How To Get Aspect Of Control In Diablo 4

Control over someone or something gives people a sense of power that stimulates the brain and drives them to push their limits a little harder. If this tickles your fancy then Aspect on Control in Diablo 4 is a must-have for you.

The Aspect of Control is a Legendary Aspect that falls in the offensive category. Though it is class gated only to Sorcerors’s Class but the potential it holds is lethal.

Once equipped, the damage you deal to immobilized, frozen, or stunned enemies is greatly enhanced. It is one of the perfect Legendary Aspects for Sorcerer Class if you prefer to first hold your enemies in their place and then rain hellfire on them.

Another reason for you to have the Aspect of Control Legendary Aspect is that it scales well with a lot of the skills in Sorcerer’s Skill Tree

Aspect of Control location in Diablo 4

To get the Aspect of Control in Diablo 4, you need to make your way to the Amber Sands in Kehjistan.

There, you have to head to the marked location on the map below to find the Sunken Library. Clear this dungeon and you will unlock the said aspect.

The shortest and the best path to the Sunken Library Dungeon in D4 is by starting at the Iron Wolves Encampment Waypoint in the Ragged Coastline subregion.

From there, you just have to take a right from the waypoint and at the next intersection take another right to reach the destination.

If you want to explore other dungeons nearby then Uldur’s Cave and Putrid Aquifer are nice places to start.

To make it through the Sunken Library Dungeon, you will have to first take down the Archival Guardians to gain access to The Archive which will use a key to unlock.

Once you have reached the Archive, you will be tasked to clean up all the monsters inside.

Aspect of Control builds in Diablo 4

Since the Aspect of Control focuses on dealing massive amounts of damage to enemies who are either stunned, immobilized, or unable to move basically, a build that specializes in holding enemies in their places is the perfect match for the legendary aspect.

The Frost Sorcerer Build is the perfect example of how you can use Aspect of Control to its full potential. Since the whole build is centered around incapacitating enemies and freezing them in their places, there is no better use for the Legendary Aspect under discussion.

If you are looking for other builds that are on the beginner side of things then you can definitely go for Fire & Ice Sorcerer Build and Ice Barrage Sorcerer Build. If you have leveled up more and are eyeing for an endgame build the Chain Lightning Sorcerer Build might suit your needs more.