How To Get Aspect Of Swelling Curse In Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, you can find the Aspect of Swelling Curse in the Codex of Power as one of all Legendary Aspects for the Necromancer class. This aspect affects the Bone Spirit skill from the Necromancer skill tree and increases the damage up to 15% depending on the distance covered.

This is one of the best necromancer aspects that can be helpful if picked up early in the D4. All you need to do is aim and shoot Bone Spirit from a distance, as the explosion is cruelly unforgiving.

Aspect of Swelling Curse location in Diablo 4

The Aspect of the Swelling Curse is in the Hive Dungeon, which is present in Scosglen. You don’t have to clear any stronghold in D4 to access this dungeon. So you can visit this dungeon whenever you wish.

The location can be reached by fast traveling to Under the Fat Goose Inn Waypoint and traveling southeast. It is quite a long journey, but unfortunately, it is the nearest waypoint available.

Aspect of Swelling Curse builds in Diablo 4

As no specific builds come to mind that use this aspect frequently, it would be best to use the Bone Spirit Skill in your build along with this aspect. The Bone Spirit skill will conjure a spirit that will search for enemies.

Upon contact with one, it will explode, dealing massive damage. Adding this aspect will increase the damage without any catch, so you sit back, relax, and send your Bone Spirit to do his work in Diablo 4.