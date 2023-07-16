How To Get Unyielding Commander’s Aspect In Diablo 4

If you are looking to improve your Necromancer’s Army of the Dead ultimate skill, you need to have the Unyielding Commander’s Aspect in Diablo 4.

This offensive legendary aspect increases your summoned minions’ attack speed and if you get the highest modifier stat roll, you can double their attack speed.

In addition, all summoned minions while Army of the Dead is active take up to 90 percent reduced damage. Your minions are technically going to become mighty tanks to absorb all incoming damage.

Sounds good to you? Here’s how you can get the aspect in the game.

Unyielding Commander’s Aspect location in Diablo 4

Prepare to travel all the way to the southern ends of Hawezar because there is where you can unlock the Unyielding Commander’s Aspect in Diablo 4.

You need to make your way to the Faceless Shrine dungeon in the Forsaken Coast. If you have unlocked the Backwater waypoint, reaching the dungeon entrance is going to be quick. Otherwise, you can reach the dungeon from the Vyeresz stronghold waypoint.

After you enter the Faceless Shrine, you must free a few prisoners. Start exploring the dungeon and helping them escape. Then head deeper into the dungeon where you need to destroy the Blood Obelisks.

Once both objectives are over, you will be able to enter the boss room where Mother’s Judgement awaits. She can be found in two other dungeons as well: the Dark Ravine and Steadfast Barracks.

She will either throw an electric bolt which will send off smaller lightning in different directions. She will also send out two lightning strikes from the air to land in front and back of her. Mother’s Judgement will also teleport and send out the lightning bolts from before.

Unyielding Commander’s Aspect builds in Diablo 4

While the Unyielding Commander’s Aspect buffs your Army of the Dead skill, you are probably not going to want to use it with every build that uses that ultimate. Some Necromancer builds do not even take ultimate skills while others just take it for the sake of it.

Like with the Bone Spear Necromancer, some players skip taking the ultimate because those points can be better spent elsewhere in the skill tree. Then again, some players like to take the Army of the Dead as just something to activate during boss battles.

The thing is that the Unyielding Commander’s Aspect gives you the most power levels when imprinted on a two-hand weapon. There are other more powerful aspects that buff your core skills that should be used on your weapons.

Hence, only pair the Unyielding Commander’s Aspect with builds that use minions such as the Summoner Necromancer build.