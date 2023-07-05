How To Get Aspect Of Berserk Ripping In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Berserk Ripping helps improve your Berserking as a Barbarian in Diablo 4. This also means that the legendary aspect is class-specific to the Barbarian.

If you are running a bleed build in D4, getting the Aspect of Berserk Ripping will help you do additional bleed damage.

Since you can stack bleed debuffs on enemies, the added damage will let you kill bosses with high health pools more quicker.

Since this aspect is limited for the Barbarian Class only in D4 therefore, you can equip it on gear such as 2H-Weapons, Rings, etc., to increase the damage stats for your Barbarian build as well in Diablo 4.

Aspect of Berserk Ripping location in Diablo 4

To acquire the Aspect of Berserk Ripping in Diablo 4, you will have to venture toward the south side of the Dry Steppes region.

You will come across a certain dungeon in the Khargai Crags area called Mournfield, and upon completing it, you will unlock the aspect in D4.

However, in order to reach this specific area, you can simply use the Onyx Watchtower waypoint, which can be unlocked by clearing the Onyx Watchtower stronghold in Diablo 4. Similarly, you will also discover the Onyx Hold Dungeon near this waypoint as well.

From this waypoint, you can simply follow the path that leads you toward the northeastern side, and before reaching the Khargai Crags, you head east. By following this route, you will eventually come upon the Mournfield Dungeon in Diablo 4.

In this dungeon, you will be facing multiple enemies, such as a Beast mob which will comprise Bandits, Skeletons, Vampires, etc., in D4.

Kill them all along with the Bandit Captains and finally take out the enemy boss, which will happen to be the Outlaw Sharpshooter. He is a tough adversary, so save your powerful attacks and finish him off with those.

Similarly, you can also come across this legendary aspect randomly while purchasing items in Diablo 4. To do that, you will need to meet the vendor known as the Purveyor of Curiosities and spend a fair bit of Murmuring Obols to get a hold of the legendary items.

If you get hold of an item with the said aspect, make your way to the Occultist and extract the legendary aspect, which you can then imprint on other legendary gear to increase the stats for your Barbarian Build in Diablo 4.

Aspect of Berserk Ripping builds in Diablo 4

In terms of using this legendary aspect with certain barbarian builds, you can go with options such as the Whirlwind Barbarian Build, Berserk Barbarian build, Rend Barbarian Build, and the Death Blow Barbarian Build in Diablo 4.

Taking the Whirlwind Barbarian Build, for example, you can equip this legendary aspect on your weapons like the Crag Hammer of Berserk Ripping, through which you can increase the bleed damage that you inflict on your enemies in Diablo 4.

So if you prefer the aggressive playstyle over the rest, then the Aspect of Berserk Ripping is pretty much the ideal choice for your barbarian build in D4, as it can increase your survival chances whilst facing powerful enemies.