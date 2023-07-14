How To Get Blast-Trapper’s Aspect In Diablo 4

The Blast-Trapper’s aspect of the Rogue class in Diablo 4 deals additional damage to enemies affected by Trap skills. This aspect is best used with 2-handed weapons, as the power of the aspect is increased by 100% when used on a 2-handed weapon.

If not, you can use it on any amulet and increase the aspect power by 50%. After unlocking it, ensure you have Trap skills from the Rogue skill tree to benefit from Blast-Trapper’s aspect in D4.

Blast-Trapper’s location in Diablo 4

Like many other aspects in D4, you can get this by completing the Kor Valar Ramparts dungeon for the first time. However, the dungeon is not available on the map from the start. You must first progress in the Campaign in the Fractured Peaks region to unlock the dungeon entrance.

You can find the Kor Valar Rampart dungeon in the Kor Valar area of the Fractured Peaks. The area is located north of Seat of the Heavens. Kor Valar is a small area, and Kor Valar Ramparts’ dungeon is the only dungeon in this area. Completing it will unlock the Blast-Trapper’s aspect in D4.

Once you unlock it, you can imprint it on the items you want by visiting the Occultist. Participating in Worlds Events and taking out World Bosses in D4 can also get you the Blast-Trapper aspect as a random legendary drop item. However, it is not a guaranteed way to get this aspect, as the drop is entirely random.

Blast-Trapper’s Aspect builds in Diablo 4

Using Blast-Trapper’s Aspect, players can invest in Poison Trap Rogue build. The build focuses on trapping enemies and using Twisting Blades and other ranged skills to deal direct damage, making most enemies vulnerable.

If you use the aspect on a 2-handed weapon, you will have a 100% chance of dealing vulnerability to all enemies, allowing you to take them out quickly in Diablo 4.