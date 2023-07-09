How To Get ‍Death Wish Aspect In Diablo 4

There is a famous saying that you don’t want to mess with a Barbarian who has gone Berserk. When a Barbarian goes berserk, each one of its stats is increased except for Thorns but with Death Wish Aspect, that will change as well in Diablo 4.

The Death Wish Aspect is a Barbarian-only Legendary Aspect that will boost your Thorns stat. Now every time your Berserking Status Ailment is active, enemies will also receive more damage by Thorns.

Thorns was already the star for Barbarian Class but now with additional damage, you can wreak havoc on enemies. It would not be wrong to call this offensive Legendary Aspect one of the best aspects for Barbarians.

‍Death Wish Aspect location in Diablo 4

Much like every other legendary aspect which is part of the Codex of Power, you can unlock the Death Wish Aspect by clearing out a dungeon in Diablo 4. This time you will have to complete the Penitent Cairns Dungeon to unlock this aspect

The Dungeon is located in the Wailing Hills subregion of Scosglen in the northern part of Sanctuary. The dungeon will not directly be available to you from the start instead you will first have to make a significant amount of progress in the storyline for Scosglen and only then will you be able to enter the Dungeon.

There are multiple paths to approach the dungeon but you will find the path starting from Braestaig Waypoint the fastest and easiest of them all. Go back a little towards the Emerald Chase subregion but take the first right. Then again you must take the second left and the destination will be straight ahead.

Once you reach the Dungeon, you will be tasked with freeing the prisoner held against their will and then your next objective will be to survive an enemy attack for 30 seconds in the Caves of Atonement before finally coming face-to-face with Resurrected Malice.

‍Death Wish Aspect builds in Diablo 4

Though Death Wish Aspect can fit many builds like a glove but if we talk about maximizing its capabilities then the build that comes to mind is the Thorns Bleed Build in Diablo 4

Since the whole effect of the Legendary Aspect lies on the Thorns’ ability and the Berserk status effect, it is the best-suited build for it.

The build is centered around causing more bleed damage as well as Thorns. The defenses are high enough that you can take a significant amount of damage before you will have to fall back to replenish your health.

As always if the suggested build doesn’t suit your needs, you can build one that caters to your playstyle and works best for you.