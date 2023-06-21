Diablo 4 Champion’s Demise Dungeon Guide

Some of the dungeons have basic objectives like killing enemies. Others have more complicated or time-consuming objectives, like collecting a few items in the dungeon. Champion’s Demise dungeon in Diablo 4 is one of the most difficult dungeons because of the boss fight and the hidden items you need to find.

This is a huge dungeon, so finding the hidden items will take some time. But don’t worry; we will help you complete the Champion’s Demise Dungeon in D4 quickly.

Where to find Champion’s Demise dungeon in Diablo 4

You can find the Champion’s Demise dungeon in the Dry Steppes region of D4. You must go to the Untamed Scraps inside this region to find the Champion’s Demise dungeon. The dungeon is tucked away in a cove far east of Galtmaa Mushland.

Follow the road east and get to the point on the map above to find the entrance to the dungeon.

Diablo 4 Champion’s Demise walkthrough

Champion’s Demise is quite a lengthy dungeon, mainly because players need to find hidden items in the already vast dungeon. The objectives for Champion’s Demise Dungeon are as follows:

Bring all the Stone Carvings to the Pedestal

Defeat Carian Defilers

Defeat Khazra Abomination

Every time you go through the dungeon, the stone carvings are found in different places, so there is no definitive guide. Your best option is to search in the nooks and crannies instead then trying to find them in generalized open areas.

Furthermore, they are always defended by many enemies, so the more enemies you find, the closer you are to the stone carvings in Diablo 4.

You will face two enemies, the Carian Defilers, once you bring all three stone carvings to the pedestal. Both defilers are not that difficult but don’t underestimate them. Defilers use powerful ranged attacks, so it’s best to come in with strong defensive abilities.

Use attacks that deal damage over time, and maintain your distance from Defilers.

How to defeat Khazra Abomination

After defeating the Carian Defilers, you’ll face the boss of the D4 Champion’s Demise dungeon, the Khazra Abomination. The boss is just a pushover. You can use your melee attacks to deplete his HP. The only attack you need to watch out for when fighting Khazra Abomination is the boss’s AoE attacks.

The AoE attack creates small zones where you’ll take damage if you enter them. You need to watch out for these zones when fighting Khazra Abomination. Remember that Khazra can also move these zones around the arena, so stay aware of your surroundings.

Once Khazra Abomination has been defeated, Champion’s Demise dungeon in D4 will be completed. You will earn Aspect of the Umbral as a reward when finishing the dungeon for the first time.