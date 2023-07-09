How To Get Earthstriker’s Aspect In Diablo 4

The Earthstriker’s Aspect is one of the best Barbarian Aspects you can get in Diablo 4, focused on increasing your overall offensive prowess by granting you Overpower damage.

This is greatly helpful because the Barbarian Class was meant to be used as a totally offensive one with the most amount of flexibility, which is why it is recommended as a starting Class in D4.

The Earthstriker’s Aspect grants your attack an Overpower damage bonus after you switch your weapons ten times. Since this is Class already allowed to use four weapons at a time, you don’t really have to poke around the Barbarian Skill Tree and get any skills to use it.

Since it doesn’t require any skills, it is pretty easy to use and hence a recommended Legendary Aspect to get early. However, just because it’s easy to use doesn’t mean it’s easy to get. For that, you may have to do a lot of traveling and fighting.

Earthstriker’s Aspect Location in Diablo 4

The Earthstriker’s Aspect can be found inside Maugan’s Works Dungeon in Diablo 4. To obtain this Aspect and add it to your collection in the Codex of Power, all you have to do is clear out this dungeon.

The Mauga’s Works Dungeon is located in the heart of Hawezar, specifically in the Fethis Wetlands region. The two closest Waypoints to its location are the Vyeresz stronghold Waypoint and the Ruins of Rakhat Keep: Inner Court Waypoint located south and north of it respectively.

To reach the Dungeon, you can start off from any of the two Waypoints and travel in the corresponding direction. The Ruins of Rakhat Keep: Inner Court Waypoint itself is right next to three more dungeons; the Steadfast Barracks, Akkhan’s Grasp, and Iron Hold.

The Vyeresz Waypoint, on the other hand, only has one dungeon nearby; the Shadowed Plunge.

Once inside the Dungeon, there are a few objectives you have to complete before you get the Earthstriker’s Aspect; free six prisoners, open the Deserter’s Door, find the Council of Thieves, and finally, defeat the Knights Council boss.

Earthstriker’s Aspect builds in Diablo 4

The Earthstriker’s Aspect is a pretty cool Legendary Aspect because it can fit in well with pretty much any Barbarian build in Diablo 4. Since it Overpowers your attacks after switching your weapons, it greatly enhances your offensive capabilities, which is basically the whole job of a Barbarians.

Barbarians in Diablo 4 are known to be devastating, which is why all of their builds are centered around offense. The Berserk Barbarian build is one such example of that build, as it relies upon the Barbarian’s Berserking state to tear through enemies quickly.

Top that off with the extra Overpower damage you get with the Earthstriker’s Aspect, and you can become an offensive beast.

The best thing about this Aspect is that it can be used very easily. This is because the Barbarian is the only Class in D4 that’s allowed to sling four weapons at a time on the battlefield.

This means that you can switch around your weapons pretty easily. All you have to do is cycle through all four of your weapons twice and then switch two more and you’ll be ready for an Overpower boost.