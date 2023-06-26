Diablo 4 Serpent’s Lair Dungeon Guide

The Serpent’s Lair dungeon in Diablo 4 is a small dungeon with many Serpent Cultists and other poisonous enemies. This dungeon doesn’t have a boss fight but requires you to destroy three Wards of Eyes. The other objectives you must complete are straightforward, so you will not have trouble. This guide covers the walkthrough of the Serpent’s Lair dungeon in D4.

Serpent’s Lair dungeon location in Diablo 4

The Serpent’s Lair dungeon is in the Hawezar region. The exact location is in the Blightmarsh zone. The nearest waypoint to this location is the Ruins of Rakhat Keep: Inner Court Waypoint. You can use this point to fast travel and keep heading southeast until you reach this dungeon.

Diablo 4 Serpent’s Lair dungeon walkthrough

This is a very small dungeon area-wise with tight corridors. Ensure you have a Crowd Control skill and a poison defense skill. The objective list is short and easy to complete as it isn’t large. They are as follows;

Travel to the Hunting Grounds while Slaying all the enemies in your way.

Collect Animus from the Animus Carriers.

Fill up the Urn with Animus.

Destroy 3 Wards of Eyes in the Shadow of Depths.

As you enter the dungeon, some Serpent Cultists will attack you. It may have the most Elites we’ve seen in any other dungeon in Diablo 4. You are at a very likely chance of getting CC’ed, so pack up before you go. The enemies here are also mostly poisonous, so pick up defenses.

The first objective will take you no time. The second objective is where the challenge begins. Various enemies, along with Elites, surround these Animus Carriers. It may be hard to obtain the Animus from these ruthless creatures.

Once you have defeated them, make sure to give a quick look around to check if you have accidentally left any Animus behind. The Animus is dropped as smoky blobs after the Animus Carriers are slain in Diablo 4. If even one of these blobs is left behind, the Urn will not be filled, and the next area won’t be unveiled.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Once the next area is opened, the Wards of Eyes will surely give you a hard time. They have double security than the Animus Carriers. They are harmless statues who won’t attack you, but the Elites and their subordinates will try to stop you.

Serpent’s Lair completion reward

Clearing this dungeon in Diablo 4 will reward the Sorcerer Class with the Legendary Aspect from the Codex of Power, Aspect of Three Curses. This is an offensive aspect and can increase the damage certain abilities deal.