Diablo 4 Betrayer’s Row Dungeon Guide

Diablo 4 is well known for its flavor of dungeons. All the dungeons offer a unique taste of battle, improving your gaming tastebuds as you progress through the levels. Betrayer’s of Row is one of the dungeons in Diablo 4 that you can complete for farming loot and a boss fight.

You will get an Aspect of Potent Blood for completing this dungeon in D4. We are here to help with this guide solely focused on the Betrayer’s Row Dungeon.

Betrayer’s Row location in Diablo 4

The Betrayer’s Row dungeon is in the Dry Steppes area. To pinpoint its location, it is on the border of the Accursed Wastes and Saaran Caldera world boss spawn arena.

The nearest waypoint is a bit too far. You can use the waypoint in Ruins of Qara Yisu stronghold and travel northeast or the Nostrava waypoint in Fractured Peaks and travel southwest. You can also use the map provided for reference.

Diablo 4 Betrayer’s Row dungeon walkthrough

Unlike some dungeons which do not offer boss fights, this dungeon does grant you hand-to-hand combat with the Scourge of the Land. But before you reach him, you get to complete the following objectives first;

Return the Bloodstones to their pedestals

Collect Animus from Animus Carriers

Defeat the Scourge of the Land

This dungeon is small area-wise, so the first area should be easy to complete. But the small size does not mean you won’t get mauled by crowds of enemies. So be on the lookout for mobs, as a tight squeeze will be beside them. Packing a CC skill before you enter this Betrayer’s Row dungeon in D4 is a wise idea.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

A sealed area will be opened once you return the Bloodstones to their pedestals. This area will be crawling with Animus Carriers. You need to collect Animus from these creatures after you’ve slain them.

But other enemies will also be present, distracting you from killing them. Find a way to slay these creatures but don’t forget to pick up the smoky blobs they drop after. This is the Animus and can be left behind sometimes due to its ordinary shape.

Scourge of the Land boss fight

Scourge of the Land is a titan among other bosses in Diablo 4. This boss can be reached in the boss arena of this dungeon. Some of the notorious moves of the Scourge of the Land boss are with the mace it has in its hands where it hits the ground and produces AoE, which has been there for quite a long time.

Stepping on it will damage you and can be a way for the boss to summon minions. You must be patient to defeat the Scourge of the Land boss in D4. Once the boss is defeated, the dungeon will be completed, and you will get the Aspect of Potent Blood as a reward.