How To Get Shepherd’s Aspect In Diablo 4

The Druid class is able to summon a number of companions to aid against the forces of hell in Diablo 4. These animal spirits can be part of any build, or you can create one that solely centers around your companions. If it is the latter, you are going to need to get the Shepherd’s Aspect in Diablo 4.

This legendary aspect increases the damage done by your core skills for every active companion with you. Do note the emphasis on active. If they are dead, or you have not summoned them, the aspect will not trigger.

Just make sure to have unlocked all of the companions from the Druid skill tree to make use of this damage buff.

Shepherd’s Aspect location in Diablo 4

The one, sure-shot way of getting the Shepherd’s Aspect is by clearing out the Bloodsoaked Crag dungeon in Diablo 4. This particular dungeon entrance can be found in the center of Dry Steppes, northeast of the Temple of Rot.

The easiest way of reaching the Bloodsoaked Crag dungeon is by teleporting to the Alzudda waypoint in the Fields of Hatred.

However, if you have not progressed that far, you can either make your way northeast from the Jirandai waypoint or circle around west from the Hidden Overlook.

Shepherd’s Aspect builds in Diablo 4

The Shepherd’s Aspect can be decent with any of the meta-Druid builds as they all utilize Core skills Just make sure that you have one slot free for your companion summon.

However, if you want to maximize your damage output with this aspect, go for the class that has a Core skill as the primary source of damage.

The Pulverize Druid build is one of the good options. Pulverize is a core skill so it will receive a damage buff from this aspect. You may need to modify this building to accommodate a companion.

Any companion of your choice is viable here, but if you want a recommendation, go for the Wolf companion. They provide a decent damage output for a relatively smaller cooldown.

Make sure to cycle through all your core skills when the Wolf companion is active for maximum damage output.